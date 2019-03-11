×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sourav Ganguly feels India's no.4 slot for World Cup still up for grabs

IANS
NEWS
News
691   //    11 Mar 2019, 21:07 IST
IANS Image
Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly. (File Photo: IANS)

Kolkata, March 11 (IANS) Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday said that the fight is still on for who gets to grab India's No 4 batting slot going into this year's World Cup in England.

"Options are still there. Let's see what happens,"Ganguly told reporters at the Eden Gardens on Monday.

India have been struggling to zero in on a No.4 batsman with Ambati Rayudu not being able to match the faith shown in him by the team management. While he has been good in phases, the lack of consistency has left a lot to be desired. So far, Rayudu has scores of 13, 18 and 2 in the ongoing series against Australia.

On Sunday in the fourth ODI which India lost by four wickets, Test opener KL Rahul was drafted into the side, batting at No. 3 with skipper Virat Kohli batting at No.4.

There has been talk of all-rounder Vijay Shankar also being slotted in at that position.

Ganguly though made light of India's defeat in Mohali, where the hosts failed to defend a mammoth 359, letting the Aussies level the series 2-2 with the final rubber to be played at the Kotla in the Capital on Wednesday.

"There was a lot of dew. It was difficult. I don't think we should read too much into one defeat and it does not hamper World Cup preparations," Ganguly added.

Speaking at the end of the fourth ODI, India skipper Virat Kohli had said: "They played better cricket, they deserved to win. We had to get the fifth bowler out of the way and we wanted to get done with it first. It became too wet to bowl. It was difficult to bowl in the right areas. Crucial, we were sloppy in the field and should've grabbed our chances.

"It's going to be a cracker of a game, we've had two eye-openers in two games. We have to work hard and we got to come up with more intensity and passion in the next game," he said.

Topics you might be interested in:
Sourav Ganguly backs MS Dhoni to continue playing after 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Sourav Ganguly named India Ambassador for Street Child Cricket World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
India well prepared for World Cup, says Ganguly
RELATED STORY
Some lesser known facts about India's most dynamic skipper Sourav Ganguly
RELATED STORY
Top 4 heartbreaking moments for India under Sourav Ganguly
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Ganguly responds to Tendulkar's views on India-Pakistan match
RELATED STORY
5 instances when Sourav Ganguly owned the commentary box
RELATED STORY
5 memorable ODI knocks by Sourav Ganguly
RELATED STORY
3 Possible Starting XIs for India at ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
5 highest ODI scores of Sourav Ganguly
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 09:30 PM
BAN 211/10 & 80/3 (23.0 ov)
NZ 432/6
Day 4 | Stumps: Bangladesh trail New Zealand by 141 runs with 7 wickets remaining
BAN VS NZ live score
2nd Test | 09:30 PM
BAN 211/10 & 80/3 (23.0 ov)
NZ 432/6
Day 4 | Stumps: Bangladesh trail New Zealand by 141 runs with 7 wickets remaining
BAN VS NZ live score
2nd Test | 09:30 PM
BAN 211/10 & 80/3 (23.0 ov)
NZ 432/6
Day 4 | Stumps: Bangladesh trail New Zealand by 141 runs with 7 wickets remaining
BAN VS NZ live score
2nd Test | 09:30 PM
BAN 211/10 & 80/3 (23.0 ov)
NZ 432/6
Day 4 | Stumps: Bangladesh trail New Zealand by 141 runs with 7 wickets remaining
BAN VS NZ live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in India 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us