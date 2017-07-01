Sourav Ganguly talks about Cricket in Olympics and 'Dadagiri'

The former Indian skipper will be attending the MCC's Cricket World Committee's meeting as the representative of BCCI.

What's the story?

Sourav Ganguly, the former Indian skipper, is all set to be a part of the MCC's World Cricket Committee meeting at the Lord's scheduled for 3rd and 4th of July. On the sets of his Television show “Dadagiri", the former Indian skipper talked about the prime agendas of the upcoming meeting as well as the preferred guest list for his show.

The MCC meet will discuss the inclusion of cricket in the 2024 Olympics. International Cricket Council (ICC) recognises the present scene as the perfect opportunity to propose for T20 cricket's inclusion in the global sports meet. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not completely in favour of the inclusion of T20s in the Olympics. “BCCI is not keen on bringing Twenty20 to Olympics. This has been previously discussed,” said Ganguly discussing BCCI's take on the subject.

Ganguly also talked about his preferred names on the guest list of his Television show “Dadagiri”. “I would like to see Amitabh Bachchan and Tendulkar on the sets of Dadagiri. I will ask him if I happen to meet him,” Ganguly added.

In case you didn't know...

Sourav Ganguly will represent BCCI in the MCC's World Committee at the MCC meet. This committee meeting will also discuss the pay disputes between Cricket Australia and the players. The idea of four-day Test matches is yet another paramount topic of discussion for this session.

Extra cover: Sourav Ganguly backs Virat Kohli in rift with Anil Kumble

Although the idea of including T20s in the Olympics was on the table for a long time, the ICC is determined to make the proposal this time before the deadline. In order to be considered for the 2024 Olympics, ICC will have to make their bid before September.2017.

The heart of the matter

The BCCI is reluctant about T20 cricket being a part of the Olympics because it will cause BCCI to give up its “member autonomy". It is one of the major reasons why this Board has maintained distance from the Indian Olympic Association as well as the Sports Ministry.

The MCC's World Cricket Committee meeting will host discussions on several other topics as well. These include revenue sharing agreements between ICC and the other member Boards, qualification of teams like Afghanistan and Israel for the ICC global events, DRS system, calling for No Ball by the Third Umpires and Commonwealth trip to Pakistan.

Ganguly also hinted at the possibility of India's administration as well as the controversy surrounding the appointment of India's head coach becoming yet another important agenda in the committee.

The former opening batsman will voice BCCI's concerns in this meeting. Reports state that Ganguly will also receive a special mention from the MCC.

What's next?

If ICC can successfully draft a proposal for the inclusion of limited over Cricket as a new sport in the Olympics by September, there are chances that the 2024 Olympics will introduce the gentleman's sport as their fresh addition.

Author's take

Olympics is one of the biggest sports meet in the world. The idea of introducing the T20 format of Cricket in the same seems exciting irrespective of all the challenges that it will bring. Being a part of Olympics will harness the interest of several non-cricket countries from around the globe.

It may lead to vigorous competition within few years of its introduction. It also requires a lot of planning and its precise execution to live up to the expectations from this move. However, if things fall in favour of Cricket, then this sport will see its family expanding in no time.