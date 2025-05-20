South Africa A vs West Indies A 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

West Indies A is all set to host South Africa A for a bilateral series from May 21 to May 27. All three games of the series are scheduled to take place at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

The hosts will rely heavily on their experienced duo of Alick Athanaze and Oshane Thomas to deliver for the team against a competitive South African side. Athanaze has scored 306 runs with an average of 23 and a strike rate of 83 in his 13 ODIs so far.

Oshane Thomas, on the other hand, has picked up 31 wickets in his 25 ODIs so far at an impressive economy rate of 6.74. He has the ability to bowl hard lengths and trouble the batters with his extra pace.

Meanwhile, the South African team has announced a well-balanced squad for the series with a mixture of young and experienced players. Jason Smith averages 44 with the bat in his three ODIs for South Africa so far, and if needed, he can contribute with the ball as well.

Bjorn Fortuin is the most experienced bowler for South Africa in this series with 16 wickets in his 13 ODIs so far at an impressive economy of 4.91.

South Africa A vs West Indies A 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Wednesday, May 21

1st Unofficial ODI: West Indies A vs South Africa A, 7 PM

Saturday, May 24

2nd Unofficial ODI: West Indies A vs South Africa A, 7 PM

Tuesday, May 27

3rd Unofficial ODI: West Indies A vs South Africa A, 7 PM

South Africa A vs West Indies A 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of South Africa A vs West Indies A 2025 will be available on the Fancode app and website.

South Africa A vs West Indies A 2025: Full Squads

South Africa A

Jason Smith, Jordan Hermann, Lesego Senokwane, Marques Ackerman, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqaba Peter, Okuhle Cele, Schalk Engelbrecht, Tristan Luus, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Prenelan Subrayen, Ruan De Swardt

West Indies A

Alick Athanaze, Javelle Glenn, Kevlon Anderson, Shaqkere Parris, Kemol Savory, Gilon Tyson, Kadeem Alleyne, Marquino Mindley, Oshane Thomas, Darel Cyrus, Jyd Goolie, Kevin Wickham, Khary Pierre

