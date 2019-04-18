South Africa pick Amla and Steyn in WC squad

Hashim Amla. (Photo: BCCI/IANS)

Cape Town, April 18 (IANS) South Africa have backed senior players Hashim Amla and Dale Steyn as they picked their 15-man squad for the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and Wales.

While Amla has been a star over the years, his recent form was a cause of concern, but the selectors decided to back his experience.

Amla's inclusion means Reeza Hendricks has been left out. Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock are the other two openers in the South Africa unit. While De Kock is almost a certainty considering his present form, it will be interesting to see who opens with him.

Skipper Faf du Plessis, J.P. Duminy, David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen will provide solidity in the middle-order. Pretorius and Andile Phehlukwayo will be the all-rounders.

In the pace bowling department, captain du Plessis will have Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Dale Steyn, Anrich Nortje and Dwaine Pretorius. Nortje and Ngidi missed the ongoing Indian Premier League due to injury, but they are expected to be fit by the time the tournament begins.

Imran Tahir will head the spin department and have Tabraiz Shamsi for company. Duminy can also bowl part-time off-spin.

South Africa squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk),AHashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.