South Africa set to have a new coach before India series

AB de Villiers with coach Russell Domingo before a tour game at Hove

According to reports in Cricbuzz, the South African team is set to have a new head coach from the beginning of September as their current coach Russell Domingo will leave once his contract expires on August 31. It was also revealed that Domingo has not re-applied for the role while at least five other names are lining up as the contenders to replace him after his tenure.

The report also suggests that South Africa’s main objective is to find a coach, who is capable of making South Africa do well in the big tournaments including the 2019 World Cup as well as improve the Test team. It won’t be a surprise if they appoint a black coach for the national team for the first time as there is a strong push from some quarters to appoint one.

Domingo was appointed as the assistant coach to Gary Kirsten in 2011 before he was elevated to the head coach’s role after the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. Domingo was at the helm of the South African team in four ICC tournaments and failed to reverse the South African fortunes as the Proteas were knocked out in the semi-finals of two events while they failed to reach the semis in the remaining two. South Africa’s ongoing tour to England will be his last assignment at the helm of Protea team management.

The Cricket South Africa also appointed a five-member panel to pick the right man for the job. The panel includes former India and South Africa coaches Gary Kirsten and Eric Simmons three CSA board members, Norman Arendse, Rihan Richards and Oupa Nkagisang.

They will be interviewing the five candidates, which include one of the candidates to replace Anil Kumble as the Indian coach, Richard Pybus, South African franchise coaches Geoffrey Toyana and Malibongwe Maketa, former Titans coach Rob Walter and the current South Africa A coach Shukri Conrad.

South Africa are currently in England to take part in a full series. The ODI series was won by the Poms before the commencement of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy before Eoin Morgan’s men claimed the T20I series earlier this week. The four-match Test series between both the teams will start on July 6 at the Lord’s cricket ground.

In all likelihood, the new coach’s first assignment will be against the Indian team as the Men in Blue are scheduled to tour the rainbow nation later this.

It will be interesting to see who South Africa appoints as their coach. Coaching a team like South Africa is always a big challenge for anyone as they have the tendency to under-perform in pressure situations. The panel appointed by the South African board will have their task cut out in picking the best man to coach South Africa.