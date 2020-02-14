South Africa to skip Pakistan tour due to player workload

Cricket South Africa have decided to reschedule their tour of Pakistan, citing players' excessive workload as the reason. The Proteas were scheduled to tour the Asian country for a three-match T20I series in March.

The CSA was reportedly set to send a security delegation to Pakistan during the PSL in order to take stock of the situation in the country. The players would then travel to Rawalpindi to take part in the white-ball contests.

Quinton de Kock and co. are currently hosting England in a T20I series. They will then play Australia in a 3-match T20I series followed by three ODIs. The South African team will then fly to India, with their national duty likely to get over by March 7.

Locking horns with Pakistan post the IPL window might result in burnout and hence the management has decided to postpone the scheduled tour.

The boards from both countries are now likely to sit down and attempt to reschedule the series.

This is the latest setback suffered by the PCB following Bangladesh's refusal to play a pink-ball Test in the country.