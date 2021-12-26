South Africa U19 vs West Indies U19 2021-22: Full schedule, squads, and match timings

South Africa U19 are all set to tour the West Indies U19 for a four-match youth ODI series, starting on Sunday, 26th December.

The bilateral series has been arranged in the build-up to the upcoming 2022 U19 World Cup, which will be held in West Indies between January and February. Both teams will be eager to utilize the four games to prepare well for the mega event.

George van Heerden will lead the South African U19 team, who have several talented players such as Asakhe Tsaka and Dewald Brevis in their ranks. Ackeem Auguste, meanwhile, is the captain of the West Indies U19, who will be aiming to win the series as well as lift the World Cup title on home soil next year.

The four matches of the South Africa U19 versus West Indies U19 youth ODI series will be played at two venues - the Cumberland Playing Field and Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent.

Match schedule and timings (All matches at scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST)

December 26th, Sunday

1st Youth ODI, West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19, Cumberland Playing Field

December 28th, Tuesday

2nd Youth ODI, West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent

December 30th, Thursday

3rd Youth ODI, West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19, Cumberland Playing Field

3rd January, Monday

4th Youth ODI, West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent

Squads

West Indies U19

Ackeem Auguste(C), Giovonte Depeiza, Jordan Johnson, Shaqkere Parris, Teddy Bishop, Jaden Carmichael, Matthew Nandu, Shiva Sankar, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett (Wk), Rivaldo Clarke (Wk), Anderson Mahase, Isai Thorne, Johann Layne, McKenny Clarke, Onaje Amory

South Africa U19

George van Heerden (C), Liam Alder, Matthew Boast, Dewald Brevis, Michael Copeland, Ethan Cunningham, Valentine Kitime, Kwena Maphaka, Gerhard Maree, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Andile Simelane, Jade Smith, Kaden Solomons, Joshua Stephenson, Asakhe Tshaka

Edited by Samya Majumdar