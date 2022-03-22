South Africa vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

South Africa and Bangladesh are set to lock horns in the final game of the three-match ODI series on Wednesday, March 23. SuperSport Park in Centurion will host the game.

Bangladesh, led by Tamim Iqbal, started their ODI sojourn on a resounding note after winning the first game by 38 runs at SuperSport Park. Collective efforts from Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and others helped the Tigers secure their maiden win in South Africa.

However, the hosts made a strong comeback in the pink ODI on Sunday, March 20. The Proteas won the second match of the series by seven wickets at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. After opting to bat first, Bangladesh lost half their side with the score at 34 in only 12.5 overs.

But a 60-run stand between Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain Dhrubo brought the visitors back into the game. Dhrubo went on to top-score for Bangladesh with 72 runs off 107 balls. Miraz also scored 38 useful runs and took the Tigers to a respectable score of 195 for nine. Kagiso Rabada picked up a five-wicket haul for South Africa.

The Proteas started their run-chase with authority after Quinton de Kock smashed 62 off 41 with nine fours and two sixes. From there on, Kyle Verreynne showed his class and stayed unbeaten on 58 off 77 with four fours and two sixes.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI, Bangladesh tour of South Africa, 2022.

Date and Time: March 23rd 2022, Wednesday, 04:30 PM IST.

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch at SuperSport Park was an excellent one for batting in the first ODI. Bowlers need to put in the hard yards to get wickets. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for both teams.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be warm and players need to stay hydrated. The temperature will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 30s and there is no chance of rain for now.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

South Africa

Probable XI

Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Bangladesh

Probable XI

Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

South Africa made a fantastic comeback in the second ODI after losing the opening game. The momentum is with the Proteas and they are the favorites to win the decider on Wednesday.

South Africa vs Bangladesh live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar.

