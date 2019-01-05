×
South Africa vs Pakistan 2018-19, 2nd Test: South Africa need 41 runs to go 2-0 up in the series

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
80   //    05 Jan 2019, 22:22 IST

The Proteas are on the verge of a win to go 2-0 up in the series
The Proteas are on the verge of a win to go 2-0 up in the series

South Africa just need 41 runs to win the second Test match at Newlands, Cape Town on Saturday. After being bowled out for 177 in the first innings, Pakistan allowed South Africa to make 431. Though it was a much better batting effort by Pakistan batsmen in the second innings, they were dismissed for 294 and ahead only by 40 runs at the end of day three.

Starting on the overnight score of 382 for 6, Quinton de Kock was the first batsman to be dismissed for 59 runs by Mohammad Aamir. Mohammad Aamir then got wickets of Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada. Dale Steyn and Oliver played cameo knocks to help South Africa post 431 runs in their first innings, which gave them a lead of 254 runs.

It was a disappointing start again for Pakistan team as Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed cheaply again for six runs. Azhar Ali's poor form in the series continued as he was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada for six runs. Asad Shafiq and Shan Masood took Pakistan to 37 for 2 at lunch.

Asad Shafiq and Shan Masood counter attacked the South African bowlers with aggressive strokeplay. Shafiq took on the short balls and made life tough for South African pacers. Asad Shafiq reached his half-century off 56 balls while Shan Masood followed with a half-century off 98 balls. Dale Steyn dismissed a well set Shan Masood for 61 runs. Shan Masood and Asad Shafiq added 132 runs for the 3rd wicket. Pakistan went into the tea break at 177 for 3.

Babar Azam and Asad Shafiq looked aggressive against the South African pace bowlers. Philander got the big wicket of Asad Shafiq for 88 runs. After the fall of Shafiq's wicket, the South African pacers continued to trouble the Pakistan batsmen. Babar Azam reached his half-century off 55 balls and was dismissed for 72. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Abbas added 24 runs for the last wicket. in the end, Pakistan were bowled out for 294 runs in their second innings. South Africa require 41 runs on the fourth day to win the Test series.

Brief scores: Pakistan 177 in 51.1 overs (Sarfraz Ahmed 56, Shan Masood 44, Oliver 4/48, Steyn 3/48) and 294 in 70.4 overs (Asad Shafiq 88, Babar Azam 72, Kagiso Rabada 4/61, Steyn 4/85) lead South Africa 431 in 124.1 overs (Faf du Plessis 103, Bavuma 75, Markram 78, Quinton de Kock 59, Shaheen Shah Afridi 4/123, Mohammad Aamir 4/88) by 40 runs.

