Spice Isle T10 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Grenada Cricket Association has come up with an all-new T10 competition - the Spice Isle T10 - in a bid to identify talented cricketers. A total of six teams will take part in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

The six teams taking part in the Spice Isle T10 are Bay Leaf Blasters, Ginger Generals, Cinnamon Pacers, Nutmeg Warriors, Clove Challengers and Saffron Strikers.

All games of the Spice Isle T10 will be played at the National Cricket Stadium, St. George’s, Grenada between May 31 and June 11.

The tournament will have a double round-robin format, with each team playing 10 group stage games in total. The top two teams will make it to the semi-finals, with the Spice Isle T10 final scheduled for June 11.

With the growth of T10 cricket all around the world, it will be interesting to watch the brand new Spice Isle T10 tournament in Grenada.

Spice Isle T10 2021: Full schedule & match timings (All times in IST)

May 31, Monday

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Ginger Generals, 7:00 PM

Cinnamon Pacers vs Nutmeg Warriors, 9:30 PM

Clove Challengers vs Saffron Strikers, 11:30 PM

June 1, Tuesday

Saffron Strikers vs Nutmeg Warriors, 7:00 PM

Clove Challengers vs Ginger Generals, 9:30 PM

Cinnamon Pacers vs Bay Leaf Blasters, 11:30 PM

June 2, Wednesday

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Clove Challengers, 7:00 PM

Cinnamon Pacers vs Saffron Strikers, 9:30 PM

Ginger Generals vs Nutmeg Warriors, 11:30 PM

June 3, Thursday

Cinnamon Pacers vs Ginger Generals, 7:00 PM

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Saffron Strikers, 9:30 PM

Nutmeg Warriors vs Clove Challengers, 11:30 PM

June 4, Friday

Clove Challengers vs Cinnamon Pacers, 7:00 PM

Saffron Strikers vs Ginger Generals, 9:30 PM

Nutmeg Warriors vs Bay Leaf Blasters, 11:30 PM

June 5, Saturday

Cinnamon Pacers vs Nutmeg Warriors, 7:00 PM

Clove Challengers vs Saffron Strikers, 9:30 PM

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Ginger Generals, 11:30 PM

June 6, Sunday

Clove Challengers vs Ginger Generals, 7:00 PM

Cinnamon Pacers vs Bay Leaf Blasters, 9:30 PM

Saffron Strikers vs Nutmeg Warriors, 11:30 PM

June 7, Monday

Ginger Generals vs Nutmeg Warriors, 7:00 PM

Cinnamon Pacers vs Saffron Strikers, 9:30 PM

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Clove Challengers, 11:30 PM

June 8, Tuesday

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Saffron Strikers, 7:00 PM

Nutmeg Warriors vs Clove Challengers, 9:30 PM

Cinnamon Pacers vs Ginger Generals, 11:30 PM

June 9, Wednesday

Nutmeg Warriors vs Bay Leaf Blasters, 7:00 PM

Clove Challengers vs Cinnamon Pacers, 9:30 PM

Saffron Strikers vs Ginger Generals, 11:30 PM

June 10, Thursday

First semi-final, 7:00 PM

Second semi-final, 9:30 PM

Fifth-place playoff, 11:30 PM

June 11, Friday

Third place playoff, 7:00 PM

Final, 9:30 PM

Spice Isle T10 2021: Live streaming details

All games of the Spice Isle T10 will be streamed live on the Fancode website and app in India.

Spice Isle T10 2021: squads

Bay Leaf Blasters

Alvin Ramnauth, Amikel Dubissette, Craig Williams, Denis Smith, Deron Hypolite, Devon Smith, Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Sharkim Edwards.

Cinnamon Pacers

Adel Beggs, Alick Athanaze, Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard, Javel St Paul, Josh Edmund, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Kyron Andrew, Levaughn Lewis, Micah Narine, Nicoby John, Reuel Williams

Clove Challengers

Angel Johnson, Bronson Johnson, Casimir Thomas, Cliffon Mark, Cyprian Forsyth, Darron Need, Denroy Charles, Deyna George, Jamie Buddy, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Melvin Gordon, Teddy Bishop, Tiron Charles

Ginger Generals

Anil Matthew, Daniel McDonald, Jaheim Brathwaite, Keone George, Larry Edward, Michael Fraser, Nelon Pascal, Nicklaus Redhead, Randol Garcia, Reynold Charles, Roland Cato, Sheon Andrew, Sunil Narayan

Nutmeg Warriors

Akeem Alexis, Andre Fletcher, Dane Murray, Darel Cyrus, Donald McDonald, Haston Jackson, Isaiah Simon, Jevon Andrew, Josh Thomas, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Samuel Charles, Seandell Regis, Sheldon Joseph.

Saffron Strikers

Jelani George, Jenson Phillip, John Olive, Kem Charles, Kendel George, Laurie Williams, Lendon Lawrence, Mickel Joseph, Nickozi St Hillaire, Ray Charles, Ryan John, Samora Fraser, Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses

