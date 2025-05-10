Spice Isle T10 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The 2025 edition of the Spice Isle T10 is scheduled to be played from May 12 to 26. The La Sagesse Park in Grenada will serve as the host to all 30 games of the popular tournament.

Ginger Generals, Cinnamon Pacers, Saffron Strikers, Clove Challengers, Nutmeg Warriors and Bay Leaf Blasters are the six participating teams. All the sides will play eight league games each in the league stage.

The top two teams will clash in the Qualifier 1, while the third and fourth-placed teams battle it out in the Play-off. Then, the loser of Qualifier 1 will lock horns with the winner of the Play-off, with the victor playing against the winner of Qualifier 1.

Nutmeg Warriors are the defending champions, having won the last edition in 2024. Reuel Williams was the top-performing bowler with 13 wickets, while Seandell Regis (260) scored the most runs.

Spice Isle T10 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, May 12

Match 1 - Ginger Generals vs. Cinnamon Pacers, 9:30 PM

Tuesday, May 13

Match 2 - Saffron Strikers vs. Clove Challengers, 12:00 AM

Match 3 - Cinnamon Pacers vs. Saffron Strikers, 9:30 PM

Wednesday, May 14

Match 4 - Nutmeg Warriors vs. Bay Leaf Blasters, 12:00 AM

Match 5 - Bay Leaf Blasters vs. Clove Challengers, 9:30 PM

Thursday, May 15

Match 6 - Nutmeg Warriors vs. Ginger Generals, 12:00 AM

Match 7 - Ginger Generals vs. Saffron Strikers, 9:30 PM

Friday, May 16

Match 8 - Clove Challengers vs. Cinnamon Pacers, 12:00 AM

Match 9 - Saffron Strikers vs. Nutmeg Warriors, 9:30 PM

Saturday, May 17

Match 10 - Bay Leaf Blasters vs. Cinnamon Pacers, 12:00 AM

Match 11 - Clove Challengers vs. Saffron Strikers, 6:45 PM

Match 12 - Bay Leaf Blasters vs. Ginger Generals, 9:30 PM

Sunday, May 18

Match 13 - Cinnamon Pacers vs. Nutmeg Warriors, 12:00 AM

Match 14 - Ginger Generals vs. Cinnamon Pacers, 7:00 PM

Match 15 - Clove Challengers vs. Nutmeg Warriors, 9:30 PM

Monday, May 19

Match 16 - Saffron Strikers vs. Bay Leaf Blasters, 12:00 AM

Match 17 - Clove Challengers vs. Ginger Generals, 9:30 PM

Tuesday, May 20

Match 18 - Nutmeg Warriors vs. Bay Leaf Blasters, 12:00 AM

Match 19 - Clove Challengers vs. Bay Leaf Blasters, 9:30 PM

Wednesday, May 21

Match 20 - Ginger Generals vs. Saffron Strikers, 12:00 AM

Match 21 - Bay Leaf Blasters vs. Cinnamon Pacers, 9:30 PM

Thursday, May 22

Match 22 - Nutmeg Warriors vs. Saffron Strikers, 12:00 AM

Match 23 - Ginger Generals vs. Clove Challengers, 9:30 PM

Friday, May 23

Match 24 - Nutmeg Warriors vs. Cinnamon Pacers, 12:00 AM

Eliminator - TBC vs. TBC, 9:30 PM

Saturday, May 24

Qualifier 1 - TBC vs. TBC, 12:00 AM

Play-off - TBC vs. TBC, 9:30 PM

Sunday, May 25

Qualifier 2 - TBC vs. TBC, 12:00 AM

4th Place Playoff - TBC vs. TBC, 9:30 PM

Monday, May 26

Final - TBC vs. TBC, 12:00 AM

Spice Isle T10 2025: Telecast & Live-streaming details

The interested viewers can catch the live action of the tournament on the FanCode app and website in India.

Spice Isle T10 2025: Full Squads

Cinnamon Pacers

Alfred Bishop, Asif Hooper, Nickozi St Hillaire, Seandell Regis, Khavaugh Bartholomew, Che Duncan, Isaiah Simon, Kirtsen Murray, Ryan John, Daniel Williams, Rickardo Murray, Jeron Noel, Jumal Francis

Saffron Strikers

Adrian Thomas, Nicoby John, Rickell Sylvester, Stephen Naitram, Javel St. Paul, Kem Charles, Justin John, Ryshon Williams, Jamal Andrews, Kevin Francis, Shian Brathwaite, Darel Cyrus, Nelon Pascal, Othneil Lewis, Reuel Williams, Tiron Charles

Ginger Generals

Davis Charles, Jerel Jeremiah, Johann Jeremiah, Johnnel Eugene, Lendon Lawrence, Clevon Bartholomew, Jonathon Taylor, Stewart Kryston, Anil Matthew, Dennis George, Laurie Williams, Ronel Williams, Abraham Keyshon, Jared Gilkes

Clove Challengers

Darron Nedd, Jelani George, Roland Cato, Deron Hypolite, Haston Jackson, Kirt Murray, Sheldon Joseph, Javed Hazzard, Samuel Charles, Amikel Dubissette, Devin Tyson, Redhead Nicklaus, Richard Rogers

Nutmeg Warriors

Dejourn Charles, Enoch Toussaint, Kellis Andrews, Chris Alexander, McDonald Daniel, Tyrese Francis, Andre Fletcher, Jevon Andrew, Kyle Ramdoo, John Olive, Josh Thomas, Michael Henry, Nyron Betfon

Bay Leaf Blasters

Imran Joseph, Keron Cottoy, Shequan Olive, Teddy Bishop, Dwane Walcott, Kelshon Andrews, Micah Narine, Dillon Douglas, Wavel Benjamin, Alvin Ramnauth, Calvin Blache, Deyna George, Donte Alexander

