Sportskeeda's Free Hit with Sourav Ganguly, Kapil Dev and Yuvraj Singh

Sportskeeda, India’s largest all-sports news and media website is all set to launch its original interview series, 'Free Hit'. A one-of-its-kind series, Free Hit is filmed at the homes of legendary cricketers as the big stars go on to narrate their journey of becoming what they are today.

The first volume of Free Hit has three episodes, one each with Sourav Ganguly, Kapil Dev, and Yuvraj Singh where they open up not only to talk about their cricketing journey but also reveal a lot of unheard stories, both on and off the pitch.

The first episode featuring Sourav Ganguly is going to be released on 8th July 2020 and will be available on Sportskeeda’s website, along with its social media channels like Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube. Viewers are sure to enjoy this candid chat as Sourav opens-up about a host of subjects related not just to his career, but to the sport on the whole and as the head of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The next two episodes feature bowling legend Kapil Dev and the prince of Indian cricket, Yuvraj Singh. While the co-anchor Shanivi Sadana and I, Indranil Basu catch up with Dev in his leafy residence in New Delhi, the crew and anchors of Free Hit travelled to Chandigarh to catch Yuvraj perched on his favourite chair in his native town.

Both Dev and Singh share candid recollections of the past in a no-holds-barred interview that traverses the ups and downs of their careers as well as their personal lives.

With these three episodes of Free Hit establishing themselves as a one-of-a-kind interview series with the highest echelon of the game of cricket, we promise to bring in more in the months to come.

I have seen these legends very closely during my 20-plus years of career and they are more like an extended family to me. The interactions with these cricketers, therefore, bear witness to their personal side, something cricket fans don’t get to see during their professional appearances on TV and elsewhere. This was the idea behind the show and now I hope the viewers enjoy this dose of their favourite cricket stars through the show!