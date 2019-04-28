SRH, Kings XI aim for victory in Hyderabad (Preview)

Mohali: Sunrisers Hyderabad's skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kings XI Punjab skipper R Ashwin during the toss ahead of the 22nd match of IPL 2019 between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on April 8, 2019. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

Hyderabad, April 28 (IANS) After facing defeats in their previous encounters, both Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab will look to turn back to the winning ways when they face each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, here on Monday.

Hyderabad had to face a crushing seven-wicket in their last encounter against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. Defending 161 on Saturday, SRH bowlers struggled to get breakthroughs as Royals easily reached the target with five balls to spare and theoretically kept their chances alive of making it to the playoffs.

Punjab, on the other hand, also faced defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous encounter in Bengaluru. Chasing a massive 203-run target last Wednesday, the R Ashwin-led side managed to score 185/7 in their full quota of 20 overs, thus losing the match by 17 runs.

Both the teams have 10 points with Kings XI standing below the SRH owing to lower run rate. And they would be hoping to get two crucial points and move upwards in the points table.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson (c), Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Sharma, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Rashid Khan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Abhishek Sharma

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, Moises Henriques, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Murugan Ashwin, Ankit Rajpoot, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Andrew Tye, Sam Curran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Agnivesh Ayachi, Darshan Nalkande, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar