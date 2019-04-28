×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

SRH, Kings XI aim for victory in Hyderabad (Preview)

IANS
NEWS
News
38   //    28 Apr 2019, 13:02 IST
IANS Image
Mohali: Sunrisers Hyderabad's skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kings XI Punjab skipper R Ashwin during the toss ahead of the 22nd match of IPL 2019 between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on April 8, 2019. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

Hyderabad, April 28 (IANS) After facing defeats in their previous encounters, both Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab will look to turn back to the winning ways when they face each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, here on Monday.

Hyderabad had to face a crushing seven-wicket in their last encounter against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. Defending 161 on Saturday, SRH bowlers struggled to get breakthroughs as Royals easily reached the target with five balls to spare and theoretically kept their chances alive of making it to the playoffs.

Punjab, on the other hand, also faced defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous encounter in Bengaluru. Chasing a massive 203-run target last Wednesday, the R Ashwin-led side managed to score 185/7 in their full quota of 20 overs, thus losing the match by 17 runs.

Both the teams have 10 points with Kings XI standing below the SRH owing to lower run rate. And they would be hoping to get two crucial points and move upwards in the points table.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson (c), Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Sharma, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Rashid Khan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Abhishek Sharma

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, Moises Henriques, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Murugan Ashwin, Ankit Rajpoot, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Andrew Tye, Sam Curran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Agnivesh Ayachi, Darshan Nalkande, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar

Advertisement
IPL 2019, Match 33, SRH vs CSK: Preview, key players and predicted playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 41, CSK vs SRH - Match Preview and stats
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 38, SRH vs KKR - Match Preview, Predicted Playing XI and Key Players
RELATED STORY
CSK aim to break losing streak against SRH (Preview)
RELATED STORY
CSK aim to oust RCB in Bengaluru (Preview)
RELATED STORY
IPL Stats highlights, SRH vs CSK Stats at RGI Stadium, Hyderabad: 7 Things that you must know before the match | Match 33 Preview
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing XI against Chennai Super Kings 
RELATED STORY
SRH opt to field against KKR in Hyderabad
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 38, SRH vs KKR - Match Preview and stats
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Mohali
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 46 | Today, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Today, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 45 | Yesterday
SRH 160/8 (20.0 ov)
RR 161/3 (19.1 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
SRH VS RR live score
Match 48 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us