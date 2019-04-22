×
SRH will badly miss Warner, Bairstow: Williamson

IANS
NEWS
News
483   //    22 Apr 2019, 16:17 IST
IANS Image
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad's skipper Kane Williamson during a practice session at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 16, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad, April 22 (IANS) In the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), one thing that has been consistent for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is the brilliant batting performance of their openers, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

Both have been absolutely ruthless at the top of the order and have scored the bulk of SRH's scoring. Bairstow and Warner have been in sensational form in IPL 2019 as they have become the most prolific pair in a particular season by notching up 733 runs in nine innings in the ongoing T20 tournament.

While Warner is the 'Orange Cap' holder with 517 runs at a whopping average of 73.85 from nine games in the IPL 2019, Bairstow is not far behind and is at the second spot with 445 runs from same number of matches, scoring average 63.57 runs per inning.

On Sunday, both the batsmen once again showcased their prowess with the bat to handover the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) their fifth loss on the trot in the ongoing IPL.

The opening duo stitched a scintillating partnership of 131 runs stand to help SRH defeat KKR by nine wickets as they successfully chased down the target of 160 runs with five overs to spare in Hyderabad.

After the game, SRH skipper Kane Williamson praised the duo and termed them as world class players. "They (Bairstow and Warner) are going to be big losses. They are world class players and they will be missed at the back end."

Bairstow would be leaving SRH after Tuesday's game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to attend England's World Cup camp. And Warner will also be leaving for Australia in the later stage of the IPL 2019.

