Sri Lanka UVA Premier League T20: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

The UVA Premier League T20 will feature Tillakaratne Dilshan, Thilan Thushara, Farveez Maharoof and Ajantha Mendis.

The T20 competition will be played between June 29 and July 5, involving 14 games in total.

Pakistan v Sri Lanka - T20 International

The UVA Premier League T20 of Sri Lanka will feature the likes of former captain Tillakaratne Dilshan, Thilan Thushara, Farveez Maharoof and Ajantha Mendis, bringing an end to the lack of competitive cricket in the country due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The T20 competition will be played between June 29 and July 5, involving 14 games in total. Monaragala Hornets, Unilions Mahiyanganaya, Badulla Sea Eagles and Wellawaya Vipers will go head to head over seven days in the island country.

The UVA Premier League T20 precedes the Lanka Premier League, an IPL-like tournament of Sri Lanka, scheduled for August this year.

The UVA Premier League T20 launches in Sri Lanka, starting 29th June 2020, with a total of 14 matches being played with 4 iconic international players namely Tilakratne Dilshan ,Parvez Maharoof, Ajanta Mendis and Tilan Tushara...



🏏🇱🇰 🏝️https://t.co/MLCfHyJTX3 pic.twitter.com/17nNiukXYm — Cricket World (@Cricket_World) June 26, 2020

UVA Premier League T20 Squads

Monaragala Hornets

Tilakratne Dilshan (captain), Ajith Ekanayake (wicket-keeper), Kasun Senanayaka (vice-captain), Binura Fernando, Sriyaan Wijeratne, Chethan De Silva, Dhyan Ranatunga, Chamind Silva, Imesh Udayanga, Chaturanga Kumara, Pradeep Witharana, Nishan Mendis, Umesh Karunaratne, Mark Nawanjaya, Sachithra Serasinghe

Unilions Mahiyanganaya

Advertisement

Thilan Tushara (captain), Hareen Silva, Manela Udrwatte, Anurudda Rayapaksa, Malinda Lokundttige, Kavidu Gunarathne (wicket-keeper), Sdnal Elwalage, Sriyaan Chandimal (vice-captain), Hasanjith Munaveera, Amal Anapanu, Bathya Jayasuriya, Nisal Perera, Ganuka Herath, Nuwan Pushpakumara, Suranga Wikramasinghe

Badulla Sea Eagles

Farveez Maharoof (captain), Shehan Ranathunga (vice-captain), Nilanka Jayawardhana, Pardeep Samaraweera, Chaturanga Dissanayaka, Lahiru Udhesh, Gayan Lakshan, Navinda Imalka, Sameera Tharanga (wicket-keeper), Chanaka Mendis, Rohan Pathirana, Niroshan Chaturanga, Yashtha Madhusanka, Vishwa Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka

Wellawaya Vipers

Ajantha Mendis (captain), Rashmina Kesara, Lahiru Maduwantha, Chathura Manaranga, Sandun Dushmantha, Chandana Lakmal, Achintha Eranda, Adithya Siriwardhana (wicket-keeper), Anith Bandasa, Akila Dushyentha, Amila Senadeera, Amila Thusara, Anjana Lakshan, Pavan Edirisinghe (vice-captain), Gayan Chathurange

UVA Premier League T20 Full Schedule and Match Timings (IST/SLST)

29 June, 11:00 am

Monaragala Hornets vs Wellawaya Vipers

29 June, 14:30 pm

Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Sea Eagle

30 June, 11:00 am

Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Wellawaya Vipers

30 June, 14:30 pm

Monaragala Hornets vs Sea Eagle

01 July, 11:00 am

Monaragala Hornets vs Unilions Mahiyanganaya

01 July, 14:30 pm

Wellawaya Vipers vs Sea Eagle

02 July, 11:00 am

Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Sea Eagle

02 Julu, 14:30 pm

Monaragala Hornets vs Wellawaya Vipers

03 July, 11:00 pm

Monaragala Hornets vs Sea Eagle

03 July, 14:30 pm

Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Wellawaya Vipers

04 July, 11:00 am

Monaragala Hornets vs Unilions Mahiyanganaya

04 July, 14:30 pm

Wellawaya Vipers vs Sea Eagle

05 July, 11:00 am

Eliminator 2nd Position vs 3rd Position

05 July, 14:30 pm

Grand Final 1st Position vs Winner of the Eliminator

UVA Premier League T20 Streaming Details

The UVA Premier League T20 will be shown live on the Fancode app, YouTube and Facebook Live.