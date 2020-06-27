Sri Lanka UVA Premier League T20: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details
- The UVA Premier League T20 will feature Tillakaratne Dilshan, Thilan Thushara, Farveez Maharoof and Ajantha Mendis.
- The T20 competition will be played between June 29 and July 5, involving 14 games in total.
The UVA Premier League T20 of Sri Lanka will feature the likes of former captain Tillakaratne Dilshan, Thilan Thushara, Farveez Maharoof and Ajantha Mendis, bringing an end to the lack of competitive cricket in the country due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
The T20 competition will be played between June 29 and July 5, involving 14 games in total. Monaragala Hornets, Unilions Mahiyanganaya, Badulla Sea Eagles and Wellawaya Vipers will go head to head over seven days in the island country.
The UVA Premier League T20 precedes the Lanka Premier League, an IPL-like tournament of Sri Lanka, scheduled for August this year.
UVA Premier League T20 Squads
Monaragala Hornets
Tilakratne Dilshan (captain), Ajith Ekanayake (wicket-keeper), Kasun Senanayaka (vice-captain), Binura Fernando, Sriyaan Wijeratne, Chethan De Silva, Dhyan Ranatunga, Chamind Silva, Imesh Udayanga, Chaturanga Kumara, Pradeep Witharana, Nishan Mendis, Umesh Karunaratne, Mark Nawanjaya, Sachithra Serasinghe
Unilions Mahiyanganaya
Thilan Tushara (captain), Hareen Silva, Manela Udrwatte, Anurudda Rayapaksa, Malinda Lokundttige, Kavidu Gunarathne (wicket-keeper), Sdnal Elwalage, Sriyaan Chandimal (vice-captain), Hasanjith Munaveera, Amal Anapanu, Bathya Jayasuriya, Nisal Perera, Ganuka Herath, Nuwan Pushpakumara, Suranga Wikramasinghe
Badulla Sea Eagles
Farveez Maharoof (captain), Shehan Ranathunga (vice-captain), Nilanka Jayawardhana, Pardeep Samaraweera, Chaturanga Dissanayaka, Lahiru Udhesh, Gayan Lakshan, Navinda Imalka, Sameera Tharanga (wicket-keeper), Chanaka Mendis, Rohan Pathirana, Niroshan Chaturanga, Yashtha Madhusanka, Vishwa Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka
Wellawaya Vipers
Ajantha Mendis (captain), Rashmina Kesara, Lahiru Maduwantha, Chathura Manaranga, Sandun Dushmantha, Chandana Lakmal, Achintha Eranda, Adithya Siriwardhana (wicket-keeper), Anith Bandasa, Akila Dushyentha, Amila Senadeera, Amila Thusara, Anjana Lakshan, Pavan Edirisinghe (vice-captain), Gayan Chathurange
UVA Premier League T20 Full Schedule and Match Timings (IST/SLST)
29 June, 11:00 am
Monaragala Hornets vs Wellawaya Vipers
29 June, 14:30 pm
Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Sea Eagle
30 June, 11:00 am
Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Wellawaya Vipers
30 June, 14:30 pm
Monaragala Hornets vs Sea Eagle
01 July, 11:00 am
Monaragala Hornets vs Unilions Mahiyanganaya
01 July, 14:30 pm
Wellawaya Vipers vs Sea Eagle
02 July, 11:00 am
Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Sea Eagle
02 Julu, 14:30 pm
Monaragala Hornets vs Wellawaya Vipers
03 July, 11:00 pm
Monaragala Hornets vs Sea Eagle
03 July, 14:30 pm
Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Wellawaya Vipers
04 July, 11:00 am
Monaragala Hornets vs Unilions Mahiyanganaya
04 July, 14:30 pm
Wellawaya Vipers vs Sea Eagle
05 July, 11:00 am
Eliminator 2nd Position vs 3rd Position
05 July, 14:30 pm
Grand Final 1st Position vs Winner of the Eliminator
UVA Premier League T20 Streaming Details
The UVA Premier League T20 will be shown live on the Fancode app, YouTube and Facebook Live.
Published 27 Jun 2020, 21:18 IST