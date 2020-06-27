×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Sri Lanka UVA Premier League T20: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

  • The UVA Premier League T20 will feature Tillakaratne Dilshan, Thilan Thushara, Farveez Maharoof and Ajantha Mendis.
  • The T20 competition will be played between June 29 and July 5, involving 14 games in total.
Aakash Arya
SENIOR ANALYST
News
Modified 27 Jun 2020, 21:18 IST
Pakistan v Sri Lanka - T20 International
Pakistan v Sri Lanka - T20 International

The UVA Premier League T20 of Sri Lanka will feature the likes of former captain Tillakaratne Dilshan, Thilan Thushara, Farveez Maharoof and Ajantha Mendis, bringing an end to the lack of competitive cricket in the country due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The T20 competition will be played between June 29 and July 5, involving 14 games in total. Monaragala Hornets, Unilions Mahiyanganaya, Badulla Sea Eagles and Wellawaya Vipers will go head to head over seven days in the island country.

The UVA Premier League T20 precedes the Lanka Premier League, an IPL-like tournament of Sri Lanka, scheduled for August this year.

UVA Premier League T20 Squads

Monaragala Hornets 

Tilakratne Dilshan (captain), Ajith Ekanayake (wicket-keeper), Kasun Senanayaka (vice-captain), Binura Fernando, Sriyaan Wijeratne, Chethan De Silva, Dhyan Ranatunga, Chamind Silva, Imesh Udayanga, Chaturanga Kumara, Pradeep Witharana, Nishan Mendis, Umesh Karunaratne, Mark Nawanjaya, Sachithra Serasinghe

Unilions Mahiyanganaya 

Advertisement

Thilan Tushara (captain), Hareen Silva, Manela Udrwatte, Anurudda Rayapaksa, Malinda Lokundttige, Kavidu Gunarathne (wicket-keeper), Sdnal Elwalage, Sriyaan Chandimal (vice-captain), Hasanjith Munaveera, Amal Anapanu, Bathya Jayasuriya, Nisal Perera, Ganuka Herath, Nuwan Pushpakumara, Suranga Wikramasinghe

Badulla Sea Eagles 

Farveez Maharoof (captain), Shehan Ranathunga (vice-captain), Nilanka Jayawardhana, Pardeep Samaraweera, Chaturanga Dissanayaka, Lahiru Udhesh, Gayan Lakshan, Navinda Imalka, Sameera Tharanga (wicket-keeper), Chanaka Mendis, Rohan Pathirana, Niroshan Chaturanga, Yashtha Madhusanka, Vishwa Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka

Wellawaya Vipers 

Ajantha Mendis (captain), Rashmina Kesara, Lahiru Maduwantha, Chathura Manaranga, Sandun Dushmantha, Chandana Lakmal, Achintha Eranda, Adithya Siriwardhana (wicket-keeper), Anith Bandasa, Akila Dushyentha, Amila Senadeera, Amila Thusara, Anjana Lakshan, Pavan Edirisinghe (vice-captain), Gayan Chathurange

UVA Premier League T20 Full Schedule and Match Timings (IST/SLST)

29 June, 11:00 am

Monaragala Hornets vs Wellawaya Vipers

29 June, 14:30 pm

Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Sea Eagle

30 June, 11:00 am

Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Wellawaya Vipers

30 June, 14:30 pm

Monaragala Hornets vs Sea Eagle

01 July, 11:00 am

Monaragala Hornets vs Unilions Mahiyanganaya

01 July, 14:30 pm

Wellawaya Vipers vs Sea Eagle

02 July, 11:00 am

Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Sea Eagle

02 Julu, 14:30 pm

Monaragala Hornets vs Wellawaya Vipers

03 July, 11:00 pm

Monaragala Hornets vs Sea Eagle

03 July, 14:30 pm

Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Wellawaya Vipers

04 July, 11:00 am

Monaragala Hornets vs Unilions Mahiyanganaya

04 July, 14:30 pm

Wellawaya Vipers vs Sea Eagle

05 July, 11:00 am

Eliminator 2nd Position vs 3rd Position

05 July, 14:30 pm

Grand Final 1st Position vs Winner of the Eliminator

UVA Premier League T20 Streaming Details

The UVA Premier League T20 will be shown live on the Fancode app, YouTube and Facebook Live.

Published 27 Jun 2020, 21:18 IST
Sri Lanka Cricket Tillakaratne Dilshan Ajantha Mendis
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 9
CCP *41/3 (5.2 ov)
MAC
LIVE
Mabouya Constrictior won the toss and elected to bowl
CCP VS MAC live score
Match 7 | Yesterday
GICB 103/7 (10 ov)
CCMH 71/10 (9.1 ov)
Gros Islet Cannon Blasters won by 32 runs.
GICB VS CCMH live score
Match 10 | Tomorrow, 12:00 AM
Babonneau Leatherbacks
Gros Islet Cannon Blasters
BLS VS GICB preview
Match 4 | Today
PBVA 95/5 (10 ov)
BBCC 62/6 (10 ov)
Prague Barbarians Vandals won by 33 runs.
PBVA VS BBCC live score
Match 3 | Today
PSM 80/6 (10 ov)
BBCC 77/9 (10 ov)
Prague Spartans Mobilizers won by 3 runs.
PSM VS BBCC live score
Match 2 | Today
PCR 91/5 (10 ov)
PBVA 89/5 (10 ov)
Prague CC Rooks won by 2 runs.
PCR VS PBVA live score
Match 1 | Today
PCR 101/3 (10 ov)
PSM 83/10 (9.4 ov)
Prague CC Rooks won by 18 runs.
PCR VS PSM live score
Match 4 | Today
NCC 131/10 (47.4 ov)
SD 132/7 (41.1 ov)
Southern Districts CC won by 3 wickets
NCC VS SD live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
Darwin and District One day Cup 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
European Cricket League 2020
St Lucia T10 Blast 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी