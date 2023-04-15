Sri Lanka vs Ireland, 1st Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Sri Lanka are all set to host Ireland for a two-match Test series, starting from April 16. The second Test will start from April 24, with both games set to take place at the Galle International Stadium in Galle.

Sri Lanka will be led by Dimuth Karunaratne. The Lankan side have been dominant at home in recent times and will be looking to keep performing in a similar manner in front of their home crowd. They recently toured New Zealand for a multi-format series and failed to win a single game. They will be hoping to turn the tables around at home.

The hosts have put a good solid squad to face the Irish side at home. The likes of Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal form a solid batting line up to go along with the bowling attack comprising of Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Vishwa Fernado. They will be looking to start the series on a positive note.

Ireland, meanwhile, are coming off a loss against Bangladesh in a Test in Bangladesh. They were beaten comprehensively by the Bangla Tigers and the Irish players will be hopeful of improving their game against spin while taking on Sri Lanka on the Lankan shores.

Andrew Balbirnie will continue to lead the Irish side. Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker showed promise against Bangladesh and will be looking to carry forward their form with the bat. Andy McBrine was impressive with the ball and he will be eager to create an impact on the spin-friendly tracks in Sri Lanka. Ireland will be hoping to bring out their A-game in the first Test.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka vs Ireland, 1st Test, Ireland tour of Sri Lanka 2023

Date and Time: April 16th Sunday to April 20th Thursday 2023, 10:00 am IST

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Pitch Report

The pitch at the Galle International Stadium is spin-friendly. The ball tends to grip off the surface and the batters will have to be on their toes while batting here. Expect the spinners to play a major role in the first Test.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Weather Forecast

The temperature in Galle on the opening day is expected to be hover between 25 to 32 degrees Celsius. It will stay warm and sunny throughout the course of the Test.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Karunaratne will be hoping that his side steps up against Ireland.

Probable XI

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Nishan Madushka (wk), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lasith Embuldeniya

Ireland

The Irish players need to be on their toes to start the series on a positive note.

Probable XI

Murray Commins, James McCollum, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Peter Moor, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Benjamin White

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Match Prediction

The two-match Test series between Sri Lanka and Ireland kicks off on April 16th. Sri Lanka have been very good at home and the Irish side needs to be at its absolute best to challenge them.

Sri Lanka have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this encounter.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

