Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The stage is set for an enthralling encounter as Sri Lanka take on Pakistan in the first Test of the Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium in Galle.

Sri Lanka, ranked seventh in the ICC Test Rankings, enter yhr series with a boost of confidence after their impressive 2-0 win over Ireland. They'tr determined to make their mark in the World Test Championship 2023-2025 cycle and will rely on their home advantage to kickstart the series on a winning note.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, sitting in sixth position in the ICC Men's Test Rankings, has had a rather underwhelming run in their previous five tests. Their record includes three losses against England and two draws against New Zealand.

However, they're eager to turn the tide and begin their campaign in the World Test Championship on a positive note.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test

Date and Time: July 16, 2023; 10:00 am IST

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The pitch at the Galle International Stadium is expected to be spin-friendly, providing an enticing battle between the bat and ball. Batters will need to exercise caution and adapt their game to counter the challenging conditions. Spinners will play a key role and could prove to be game-changers.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Weather Report

The temperature could be around 30°C, along with a 70% chance of precipitation and humidity level of 81%. Additionally, there could be a moderate wind speed of 19 km/h, accompanied by scattered thunderstorms.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Probable Xls

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dilshan Madushka, Vishwa Fernando

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Prediction

Sri Lanka's home advantage and recent success tilt the scales slightly in their favour. However, Pakistan have a talented squad and will be determined to bounce back strongly.

The game is poised to be a closely contested battle, and could eventually come down to which team adapt better to the conditions and seize the crucial moments.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD

Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website, FanCode app and website.

