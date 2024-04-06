St Lucia T10 Blast 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

St Lucia National Cricket Association is all set to host the fifth edition of the St. Lucia T10 Blast, starting on Monday, April 8. The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet in St Lucia is all set to host the whole competition.

Mon Repos Stars, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Vieux Fort North Raiders, South Castries Lions, Soufriere Sulphur City Stars, Micoud Eagles, Babonneau Leatherbacks, and Gros Islet Cannon Blasters are the eight participating teams in the campaign.

Each team will play a total of seven games in a single round-robin format in the league phase before the top teams make it to the grand finale, scheduled on Tuesday, April 23. The third and fourth-ranked teams will lock horns in the third-place playoff.

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage (CCMH) defeated Babonneau Leatherbacks by eight wickets in the previous season’s grand finale. CCMH will enter this year’s edition as the defending champions.

Johnell Eugene of Babonneau Leatherbacks was the top run-scorer in the previous edition with 303 runs in eight innings while CCMH’s Mc Kenny Clarke scalped 16 wickets to emerge as the tournament's leading wicket-taker.

South Castries Lions, Choiseul Clay Pots, and Mon Repos Stars were the other teams to lift the titles in the previous seasons.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

April 8, Monday

Mon Repos Stats vs Vieux Fort North Raiders, 9:30 PM

April 9, Tuesday

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs South Castries Lions, 12:00 AM

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars vs Micoud Eagles, 9:30 PM

April 10, Wednesday

Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, 12:00 AM

South Castries Lions vs Mon Repos Stars, 9:30 PM

April 11, Thursday

Micoud Eagles vs Vieux Fort North Raiders, 12:00 AM

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, 9:30 PM

April 12, Friday

Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars, 12:00 AM

Mon Repos Stars vs Micoud Eagles, 9:30 PM

April 13, Saturday

South Castries Lions vs Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, 12:00 AM

Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Babonneau Leatherbacks, 9:30 PM

April 14, Sunday

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars, 12:00 AM

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Mon Repos Stars, 9:30 PM

April 15, Monday

Micoud Eagles vs Babonneau Leatherbacks, 12:00 AM

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars vs South Castries Lions, 9:30 PM

April 16, Tuesday

Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, 12:00 AM

Mon Repos Stars vs Babonneau Leatherbacks, 9:30 PM

April 17, Wednesday

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars, 12:00 AM

Micoud Eagles vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, 9:30 PM

April 18, Thursday

South Castries Lions vs Vieux Fort North Raiders, 12:00 AM

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars vs Mon Repos Stars, 9:30 PM

April 19, Friday

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Babonneau Leatherbacks, 12:00 AM

Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, 9:30 PM

April 20, Saturday

South Castries Lions vs Micoud Eagles, 12:00 AM

Mon Repos Stars vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, 9:30 PM

April 21, Sunday

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars vs Vieux Fort North Raiders, 12:00 AM

Babonneau Leatherbacks vs South Castries Lions, 9:30 PM

April 22, Monday

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Micoud Eagles, 12:00 AM

Third Place Playoff, 9:30 PM

April 23, Tuesday

Final, 12:00 AM

St Lucia T10 Blast 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The FanCode app and website will live stream the 30-game tournament. However, there is no live telecast of the competition for fans in India.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2024: Full Squads

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage

Ephron Charles, Jamaal James, Stephen Abraham, Jaden Elibox, Tyler Sookwa, Tyler Venner, Stephen Naitram (c) & (Wk), Vernellius Gabriel (Wk), Aaron Joseph, Ashton Alexander, Dillan John, Dornan Edward, Josan James, Kymani Sexius,

Mon Repos Stars

Christian Charlery, Cody Lesmond, Evan Alexander, Rohan Lesmond, Bronte Bess, David Naitram, Kuston Jules, Shadrack Descartes, Jason Simon (wk), Sabinus Emmanuel (wk), Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond, Keon Gaston, Marklin Sylvester, Shawnil Edward

Vieux Fort North Raiders

Awene Edward, Dexter Solomon, Junior Peter, Rick Moses, Al Prince, Canice Richardson, Ernell Sextius, Kahlil St Hill, Khan Elcock, Kurt Edward, Denlee Anthony (wk), Kamanie Laure (wk), Alleyn Prospere, Chris Pamphile, Tyran Theodore

South Castries Lions

Johnson Charles, Malcolm Monrose, Sanjay Francis, Theo Edward, Wendell Inglis, Bolton Sayers, Collinus Callendar, Kensley Paul, Wade Clovis, Zinakki Louis, Jaylan Chandler (wk), Cody Fontinelle, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Gabriel Xavier, Shadrach Theodore

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars

Dalius Monrose, Dwight Thomas, Tristan Monrose, Xytus Emmanuel, Bradley Tisson, Junior Henry, Kevin Gassie, Wayne Prospere, Julian Sylvester (wk), Clem St Rose, Jervan Charles, Jude Joseph, Kervel Prospere, Rene Montoute, Shanii Mesmain

Micoud Eagles

Kernan Charlery, Mervin Wells, Sahwn Evans, Shervin Charles, Ted Jonas, Daren Sammy, Dunte Fontenell, Erwin Lubin, Lance Sammy, Leapaul Houry, Murlan Sammy, Shem Paul, Shervon Leo, Sky Lafeuillee, Travis Gifford, Swelan Auguste (wk), Winel Felix (wk), Bary Justin, Hazel Charlery, Maran Tisson, Reneth Francis, Tarryck Gabriel, Ted Augustin

Babonneau Leatherbacks

Alvin Lafeuillee, Dane Edward, Royce Paul, Caleb Thomas, Johnnel Eugene, Leon Alexander, Shervon Joseph, Zachary Edmund, Zayee Antoine, Qwaine Henry (wk), Devon Eugene, Josh Cepal, Nyeem Rosemond, Renee Jones, Sanjay Hayle

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters

Dominic Auguste, Jard Goodman, Johnathan Daniel, Zidane Arthur, Bjorn Fanus, Darvin Forde, Jeandell Cyril, Murgaran Shoulette, Ryan Goodman, Tarrique Edward, Noelle Leo, Isiah Jones, Lee John, Trent Belfon, Tyrel Chicot

