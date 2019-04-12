Steyn shows Indian visa, fans think he is joining RCB

Mumbai: South African cricketer Dale Steyn addresses during a press conference ahead of ICC T20 World Cup in Mumbai on March 11, 2016. (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) South Africa pace spearhead Dale Steyn took to social media to flaunt a photo of his passport which had an Indian visa on it and that has seen fans starting to predict he is joining Royal Challengers Bangalore for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

Taking to Instagram, Steyn wrote: "Ahhh, what's this little surprise."

With RCB losing six games on the trot and Nathan Coulter-Nile yet to play a game, it could be a case that the Australian pacer is injured and Steyn is flying in as a replacement.

Romsha, one of Virat Kohli's fans wrote: "RCB fans are sticking to whatever little ray of hope they can stick to. Right now, it is Dale Steyn's IG story!"

Another cricket fan looked at the funny side as he wrote: "Dale Steyn has been getting smacked in the death overs on a regular basis since his comeback. So it's only fitting that RCB sign him."

RCB fans have been very vocal and a couple of weeks back tore into Virat Kohli and team after their humiliating loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad. They took to social media to make their displeasure known as RCB is yet to win a game in the 12th edition of the cash-rich league.

Naveen Shetti, one of the fans, wrote on Twitter: "Someone please sack @imVkohli from RCB. This shameless captain doesn't believe in his team, he needs only personal publicity. The result of which we are seeing today defeat after defeat. @imVkohli have some shame man and hear from outsider @GautamGambhir."

Rakshit Anil Kumar echoed the sentiments and said: "I wonder how did RCB cross 100? I was expecting a 40-50 all out. Sack @imVkohli captaincy! Every RCBian is ridiculed for the 3d year continuously since 2017. Worst team selection absolute no brainer captaincy. Stop talking abt bowlers, where are the batters?"

Interestingly, it was former Kolkata and Delhi skipper Gautam Gambhir who had first started this debate on Kohli's captaincy and had said that the India skipper was lucky to still be at the helm at RCB.

"I don't see him (Kohli) as a shrewd captain or a tactful captain. And he hasn't won the IPL. So ultimately a captain is only as good as his record till the time you don't win the IPL," Gambhir had said.

"He has been part of RCB and captaining RCB for the last seven to eight years and he has been very lucky and should rather thank the franchise that they stuck to him because not many captains have got such a long run where they haven't won a tournament."

There were quite a few memes as well as the fans seem to have had enough of RCB failing to rise to the challenges of winning the IPL.