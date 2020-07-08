Stockholm T10 Botkyrka League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 7 (Updated)

Here is a look at the points table, top batsmen, and top bowlers of the Stockholm T10 Botkyrka league after Day 2.

At the halfway stage of group matches, Nacka CC and Marsta CC are sitting atop Group A and Group B respectively.

Stockholm T10 Botkryka League

The Stockholm T10 Botkryka League 2020 is at the halfway stage of the league phase with 10 out of the 20 scheduled group matches having being played. The third day of action on July 8 could prove to be crucial in determining the four teams that make it through to the semi-final stage.

Nacka CC continues to be the frontrunners in Group A of the Stockholm T10 Botkryka League, having won both their matches on July 6, although they had a rest day yesterday. With four points already in their kitty and a net run rate of +5.287, they would be one of the favourites to make it through to the knock-out stage of the tournament from Group A.

SaltsJobaden CC, Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U23, and Stockholm Tigers have won one match each and have two points to their credit. They are placed in that order based on net run rate.

While SaltsJobaden CC and Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U23 have played two matches each, Stockholm Tigers has already played three encounters and would have to win their final league match to stand any chance to make it through to the semi-finals of Stockholm T10 Botkryka League.

Spanga United CC is the only team not have won a match in Group A, having lost their only encounter so far to Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U23. With the team yet to play three matches, they would still hope to make it through to the knock-out stage.

Marsta CC and Djurgardens IF Cricketforening occupy the top two spots in Group B of the Stockholm T10 Botkryka League 2020. Both the teams have won a couple of matches each and have 4 points to their name.

Although Marsta CC is placed higher on the points table due to their superior net run rate of +2.108, they have played an additional match compared to Djurgardens IF Cricketforening. Both the teams would be considered as the favourites to make it through to the semi-finals from Group B.

Stockholm Super Kings have two points to their name, having won a match against Stockholm International Cricket Club, but they would have to win their last league stage encounter with a huge margin to stand any chance of making it to the knock-out stage.

Stockholm International Cricket Club and Varmdo CC have lost the solitary matches they have played so far and might be required to win all their three remaining matches to make it through to the semi-finals.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the second day of matches in the Stockholm T10 Botkryka League 2020 -

Stockholm T10 Botkryka League Group A Points Table

Stockholm T10 Botkryka League Group B Points Table

Stockholm T10 Botkryka League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Stockholm T10 Botkryka League Highest Run-scorers

Ahmed Kawser of Stockholm Tigers is the highest run-scorer to date of the Stockholm T10 Botkryka League 2020. He has smashed 75 runs in the two matches he has played, with an unbeaten 52 as his highest score. These runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 197.36 and include seven sixes and three fours.

Khalid Azizi of Nacka CC, who was the top run-getter after the first day, has slipped to the second spot with his team having a rest day on July 7. He has amassed 72 runs in the two matches he has played and has a highest score of an unbeaten 53 runs. Although he has smashed 13 boundaries, he has not struck a single maximum in his two innings.

Aweem Ullah of Marsta CC has also scored 72 runs in the tournament but is placed behind Azizi in the run-scoring charts due to an inferior average of 24.00 compared to the latter's average of 72.00. Ullah, who has a highest score of 41 runs, has also played an additional match.

With ten more league matches to be played, we could still see a lot of changes in the highest run-scorers list of the Stockholm T10 Botkryka League 2020.

Most Wickets

Stockholm T10 Botkryka League Highest Wicket-takers

Lemar Momand of Nacka CC, Venkat Natarajan of Stockholm Super Kings, and Hamid Mehmood of Marsta CC have all taken five wickets so far to occupy the top three spots in the highest wicket-takers list of Stockholm T10 Botkryka League 2020.

Although Momand and Natarajan have the same strike rate of 4.80, the former is placed at the top due to his superior average. He has a best effort of 3/12 and also has an impressive economy rate of 6.50. He also has an additional group stage match to be played compared to Natarajan and Mehmood.

Venkat Natarajan has also bagged his five wickets from just two matches, with him not being part of one of the matches played by Stockholm Super Kings. He has 3/23 as his best bowling effort although he has been relatively expensive with an economy rate of 9.50.

Hamid Mehmood has played three matches for his five scalps but has the best economy rate of 5.66 among the three bowlers who have captured those many wickets. He is the only bowler among the top three not to have taken a three-wicket haul and has a best bowling effort of 2/8.

Much like the top run-getters list, the highest wicket-takers chart of the Stockholm T10 Botkryka League 2020 is also likely to undergo a lot of changes with a significant number of matches yet to be played.