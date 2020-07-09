×
Stockholm T10 Botkyrka League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 8 (Updated)

  • Here is a look at the points table, top batsmen, and top bowlers of the Stockholm T10 Botkyrka league after Day 3.
  • Nacka CC and Djurgardens IF Cricketforening have already confirmed their spots in the semi-finals.
Kartik Iyer
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 09 Jul 2020, 10:26 IST
Stockholm T10 Botkryka League
Stockholm T10 Botkryka League

The Stockholm T10 Botkryka League 2020 has reached the crucial stage of the league phase with today being the last day of the group matches. All the teams would be fighting it out to secure their spot in the semi-finals to be played tomorrow.

Nacka CC are sitting atop Group A of the Stockholm T10 Botkryka League 2020, having won all their 3 matches so far and have also booked their spot in the semi-finals. With 6 points in their kitty and an exceptional net run rate of +6.229, they are almost assured of the top spot in the league.

SaltsJobaden CC have won two of their three matches and would be the other frontrunner to make it through to the semi-finals from Group A. They would have to lose badly in their last encounter against Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U23 to be knocked out after the group stage as they already have 4 points in their bag along with a positive net run rate.

Stockholm Tigers and Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U23 have 2 points each from a single victory they have achieved so far. With a poor net run rate of -2.235 and -2.554, they would have to win their final league encounter with a huge margin and also hope for SaltsJobaden CC to lose badly to harbour any hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

Spanga United CC are the only team not to have won a match in Group A. They would be required to win both their matches today and also expect other results to go their way for them to have any chance of making it through to the knockout stage of the Stockholm T10 Botkryka League 2020.

Djurgardens IF Cricketforening occupy the top spot in Group B of the Stockholm T10 Botkryka League 2020. With three wins and a no result, they have 7 points in their kitty and are assured of finishing as the group-toppers after the league stage.

Marsta CC have won two of their three matches and is the other team likely to go through to the semi-finals from Group B. With 4 points in their bag and a very good net run rate of +2.108, they would have to perform very poorly in their last match against Stockholm International Cricket Club to be eliminated from the tournament.

Stockholm International Cricket Club and Stockholm Super Kings are the other two teams who have a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals of the Stockholm T10 Botkryka League 2020 from Group B. Both the teams have 2 points to their name but with a negative run rate and would have to achieve massive wins in their last league matches to displace Marsta CC from the 2nd spot in the points table.

Varmdo CC are the only team to have been eliminated from the tournament so far. They have got just 1 point from their three matches, courtesy an abandoned match against Djurgardens IF Cricketforening.

Advertisement

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the penultimate day of league matches in the Stockholm T10 Botkryka League 2020 -

Stockholm T10 Botkryka League Group A Points Table
Stockholm T10 Botkryka League Group A Points Table
Stockholm T10 Botkryka League Group B Points Table
Stockholm T10 Botkryka League Group B Points Table

Stockholm T10 Botkryka League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Stockholm T10 Botkryka League Highest Run-scorers
Stockholm T10 Botkryka League Highest Run-scorers

Richie Robbins of Djurgardens IF Cricketforening is the highest run-scorer of the Stockholm T10 Botkryka League 2020 after the penultimate day of the group stage. He has amassed 92 runs with an unbeaten 49 as his highest score. These runs include 11 fours and 2 sixes but with his team having played all their group stage matches, he would have to wait for the knockout matches to add to his run tally.

Khurshed Alam of Saltsjobaden CC occupies the second spot in the highest run-scorers list. He has scored 81 runs in the three matches he has played with a highest score of an unbeaten 53 runs. He has an impressive strike rate of 165.30 and has struck 10 fours and 4 maximums.

Ahmed Kawser of Stockholm Tigers is at the third position in the top run-getters list of the Stockholm T10 Botkryka League 2020. He has smashed 75 runs in just the two matches he has played, with an unbeaten 52 as his highest score. These runs have come at an extraordinary strike rate of 197.36 and include seven sixes and three fours. He is also yet to be dismissed in the tournament.

With Richie Robbins having played all his group stage matches, the other batsmen would be looking to displace him from the top of the highest run-scorers list of the Stockholm T10 Botkryka League 2020.

Most Wickets

Stockholm T10 Botkryka League Highest Wicket-takers
Stockholm T10 Botkryka League Highest Wicket-takers

Serge Conein of Djurgardens IF Cricketforening is the highest wicket-taker so far of the Stockholm T10 Botkryka League 2020. He has accounted for 8 wickets in the four matches he has played with a best figures of 3/7. Conein has also been quite stingy with an economy rate of 5.87.

Bilal Muhammad of Stockholm International Cricket Club occupies the second spot in the highest wicket-takers list. He has 6 scalps to his name with a best effort of 2/10. Muhammad has taken a couple of wickets in each of the three matches he has played and has an economy rate of just 5.83.

Venkat Natarajan of Stockholm Super Kings is among four bowlers to have taken 5 wickets in the tournament so far. But he is placed in the third position in the top wicket-takers chart due to his exceptional strike rate of 4.80. He has 3/23 as his best bowling effort although he has been relatively expensive with an economy rate of 9.50.

Muhammad and the other bowlers who be hoping to climb up the highest wicket-takers chart of the Stockholm T10 Botkryka League 2020, with Serge Conein having played all his group stage matches.

Published 09 Jul 2020, 10:26 IST
European Cricket Series - ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Nacka CC Djurgardens IF Cricketforening
