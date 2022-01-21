Super Smash T20 2021-22 Auckland Aces vs Central Stags: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Auckland Aces will take on Central Stags in the 28th match of the Super Smash T20 2021-22 at Eden Park on Saturday.

Auckland are in fourth spot in the points table, with four wins and five defeats after nine games. Meanwhile, Central Stags are fifth in the points table, with three wins and six defeats in nine games. This is the last league game for both teams.

Auckland won the first meeting between the two teams this season by four wickets. Martin Guptill scored 79, and was the Man of the Match. Batting first, Central Stags scored 168. Greg Hay scored 57 while Dane Cleaver and Bayley Wiggins contributed 42 and 37 respectively.

Louis Delport and Lockie Ferguson picked up two wickets apiece. Auckland chased down the target with four wickets to spare, thanks to Guptill’s brilliant 79. Blair Tickner picked up three wickets for Stags.

Auckland Aces vs Central Stags Match Details

Match: Auckland Aces vs Central Stags, Match 28, Super Smash T20 2021-22.

Date and Time: 22nd January 2022, 6:10 AM IST.

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland.

Pitch Report

Batters should enjoy themselves at Eden Park, as it’s a good wicket to bat on. Pacers will get some movement with the new ball. The average first-innings score here is 155 runs, and chasing teams have won six of seven games. The team winning the toss should look to bowl first.

Weather Forecast

It should be a sunny day in Auckland on matchday, with the temperature likely to be around 21-24 degrees Celcius.

Probable XIs

Auckland Aces

Auckland lost their last game by eight wickets against the Wellington Firebirds. It was once again a poor performance by the Aces batters, who only managed 121 runs in 20 overs. They will look to win this match, but for that, their batters must fare well.

Probable XI

George Worker, William O’Donnell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Robert O’Donnell (c), Sean Solia, Ben Horne (wk), William Somerville, Lockie Ferguson, Adithya Ashok, Ben Lister.

Central Stags

Central Stags have been very poor this season despite having good players in their ranks. They are already out of contention for the next round, and will now look to end their campaign on a positive note with a win.

Probable XI

Mason Hughes, Ben Smith, Dane Cleaver (wk), Ma ara Ave, Tom Bruce(c), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Jayden Lennox, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner.

Match Prediction

It is expected to be a competitive game between the two teams, but Auckland Aces are expected to win, based on their strength and current form.

Prediction: Auckland Aces to win this game.

Live Streaming and Channel List

TV: NA.

Live Streaming: FanCode.