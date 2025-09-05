Suryakumar Yadav vs Rohit Sharma - comparing their T20 stats in the Asia Cup 

Ad

The Asia Cup is set to return to the shortest format in 2025 as a build-up to the much-anticipated 2026 T20 World Cup. The prestigious tournament has only twice been held in the T20 format, in 2016 and 2022, for similar reasons.

Team India emerged winners the first time the tournament was adapted to the needs of the sides preparing for the World Cup. Whereas Sri Lanka won the last time the tournament was held in the shortest format. The setting is quite similar three years later, with the 2025 edition set to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), once again.

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav have been vital cogs of the T20I setup in the recent past. However, the Hitman will be unavailable for the upcoming edition as he has already announced his retirement from the format, following the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. His Mumbai teammate, on the other hand, is all set to lead India in the tournament after taking over the captaincy duties from him.

On that note, let us compare the stats of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav in T20 Asia Cups.

#1 Runs

Rohit Sharma was part of the Indian team across both editions of the T20 Asia Cup. He was the first-choice opener in the 2016 edition, while he featured as captain of the side in the 2022 edition.

His run tally in both those tournaments are eerily similar. In the 2016 Asia Cup, he featured in five matches, scoring 138 runs in five matches. He was the second-highest run-scorer for India on that occasion, placed only behind Virat Kohli.

In the 2022 Asia Cup, he featured in four matches. He did not feature in the dead rubber clash against Afghanistan towards the end of the Super 4 stage as KL Rahul led the side in his absence. The opening batter scored 133 runs, and was the ninth leading run scorer in the tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav has only been part of one T20 Asia Cup, as he was not an international player yet when the 2016 edition unfolded. He had a prolific tournament, finishing as the second leading run scorer for India in the 2022 edition.

Player Name Matches Runs Suryakumar Yadav 5 139 Rohit Sharma 9 271

#2 Strike Rate and Average

Rohit Sharma's strike rates for the 2016 and 2022 Asia Cups, read 132.69 and 151.13, respectively. The difference between the two editions boils down to the evolution of T20 batting, and the need to exploit the powerplay with a fearless approach, coupled with the fact that the 2016 edition was a relatively low-scoring one, played on sluggish tracks in Bangladesh.

Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, boasted a strike rate in the 2022 Asia Cup, that is agonizingly close to his overall career strike rate of 167. As a result, he has a massive lead over Rohit Sharma in this regard, while he also has a slender advantage when it comes to average.

Player Name Strike Rate Average Suryakumar Yadav 163.52 34.75 Rohit Sharma 141.14 30.11

#3 Boundaries and Awards

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav struck the same number of boundaries in the 2022 Asia Cup (10 fours and eight sixes). Their tally was only bettered by Virat Kohli among the Indians, as he struck 20 fours and 11 sixes during the campaign.

In the 2016 Asia Cup, Rohit Sharma struck 21 boundaries in total (17 fours and four sixes), which was the most by an Indian batter in that particular edition. He was also the player of the match in the Men in Blue's first-ever T20 clash in the Asia Cup. The Hitman picked up the award for the second time following India's final group stage clash against the UAE.

Suryakumar Yadav was awarded the player of the match for his stellar 26-ball 68 in the final Group stage contest against Hong Kong in Dubai.

Player Name Fours Sixes Player of the Match Awards Suryakumar Yadav 10 8 1 Rohit Sharma 27 12 2

Gokul Nair

