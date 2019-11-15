Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019: Prithvi Shaw named in Mumbai squad; eligible to return on November 17

15 Nov 2019

Prithvi Shaw has been named in Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali squad

Prithvi Shaw is all set to return to action following the conclusion of his eight-month doping ban.

Shaw was handed an eight-month backdated suspension in July, barring him from participating in all forms of cricket for a violation of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's anti-doping code. The ban is set to be lifted this week and Shaw will be able to return to the field from November 17.

The 20-year-old has been named in Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali squad for the final two league games and the super league stage, and he is expected to feature in their match against Assam on Sunday.

Shaw had a blistering start to his international career, scoring a century on his Test debut against the West Indies. However, a severe ankle injury he suffered on India's tour of Australia stalled his progress.

His last outing came for the Delhi Capitals in this year's IPL and he has remained on the sidelines ever since.

Shaw will be hoping to make his return a memorable one by helping Mumbai maintain their unbeaten run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side have won five games on the trot and sit pretty at the top of Group D.

They will round off their group stage campaign with fixtures against Meghalaya (Friday) and Assam (Sunday) before embarking on their super league stint.

Mumbai squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Aditya Tare, Jay Bista, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Shubham Ranjane, Sujit Nayak, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar, Shardul Thakur, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande and Eknath Kerkar.