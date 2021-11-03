Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Delhi vs Uttarakhand: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report 

Delhi will take on Uttarakhand in their opening game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 on Thursday.

Delhi will hope for a better season this time around after failing to qualify for the quarter-finals last season. They finished second behind Haryana in Elite Group E, with three wins and two losses in five games.

Uttarakhand, meanwhile, had a tough time in the tournament last season. They finished fourth in Elite Group C, with only one win in five outings. They need to do a lot better this time if they wish to advance further in the competition.

Delhi vs Uttarakhand Match Details

Match: Delhi vs Uttarakhand, Match 08, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 4th, 2021, Thursday; 11:00 AM IST.

Venue: CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Rohtak.

Delhi vs Uttarakhand Pitch Report

The surface is new at the venue, which is likely to be a sporting one. However, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first to take advantage of the morning conditions.

Delhi vs Uttarakhand Weather Forecast

It is expected to be a sunny day in Rohtak on Thursday, with a humidity level of 48%. The temperature is expected to range between 15 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Delhi vs Uttarakhand Probable 11s

Delhi

Delhi have appointed their senior pacer Pradeep Sangwan as captain this season. They also have some seasoned campaigners in Nitish Rana, Lalit Yadav and Anuj Rawat to provide much-needed solidity. Meanwhile, the return of Navdeep Saini is a big boost for their bowling lineup.

Probable 11: Dhruv Shorey, Jonty Sidhu, Nitish Rana, Anuj Rawat (WK), Lalit Yadav, Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni, Pradeep Sangwan (C), Simarjeet Singh, Navdeep Saini, Shivank Vashisht.

Uttarakhand

Jay Gokul Bista and Dikshanshu Negi were the top scorers for Uttarakhand last season. They will look for a similar campaign this season. As far as bowling is concerned, Akash Madhwal was their leading wicket-taker last year, but he will need some support from his fellow bowlers as well.

Probable 11: Jay Gokul Bista, Dikshanshu Negi, Avneesh Sudha, Kunal Chandela, Girish Rauturi, Saurabh Rawat (WK), Iqbal Abdulla (C), Agrim Tiwari, Mayank Mishra, Piyush Joshi, and Akash Madhwal.

Delhi vs Uttarakhand Match Prediction

The Delhi squad is filled with superstars with a ton of experience under their belt. They are once again entering the competition as one of the stronger sides. They will be eager to leave last season's disappointment behind by performing to their potential this time around.

Uttarakhand, meanwhile, have some serious talent in their ranks, and their young guns will be eager to begin with, an upset. However, Delhi are a serious threat, so it could be too big a task for Uttarakhand to beat them on Thursday.

Prediction: Delhi are likely to win this game.

