Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22, Hyderabad vs Saurashtra: Probable XI, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Hyderabad will kickstart their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 campaign in the Elite Group E match against Saurashtra in Sultanpur on November 4.

Hyderabad had a disastrous season last time out, as they won just one out of five matches in their Elite Group B. Meanwhile, Saurashtra won 3 out of 5 matches in their Elite Group D. Both could not make it to the next round and will look to set the record straight this season.

Hyderabad will be led by Hanuma Vihari and a lot rests on him to inspire his young teammates to punch above their waist this season. Hyderabad will be boosted by the inclusion of Mohammed Siraj, who has had a brilliant IPL 2021 season with the RCB.

Saurashtra will be led by Jaydev Unadkat, a veteran of IPL and T20 cricket. He will be supported by Chetan Sakariya, who also had a good season with the ball for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2021. There are a few other names in the Saurashtra squad who will be eager to impress in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season to knock at the gates of IPL franchises ahead of the 2022 auction.

Hyderabad vs Saurashtra Match Details

Match: Hyderabad vs Saurashtra, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22

Date & Time: November 4, 9:00 AM

Venue: Gurgaon Cricket Ground, Sultanpur

Hyderabad vs Saurashtra Match Weather Report

The weather is favorable at Sultanpur for a full match between Hyderabad and Saurashtra. It is going to be bright and sunny, with the maximum temperature clocking 31 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad vs Saurashtra Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gurgaon Cricket Ground promises a run-feast as it is suitable for batting with good bounce and carry. Hence, chasing any total on this ground should not be a tough job.

Hyderabad vs Saurashtra Probable XIs

Hyderabad: Hanuma Vihari (captain), Tanmay Agarwal, Bavanaka Sandeep, Kolla Sumanth (wicketkeeper), Chama V Milind, Ajay Dev Goud, Mohammed Siraj, Mehdi Hassan, Pragnay Reddy, Kolla Sumanth, Ravi Teja

Saurashtra: Jaydev Unadkat (captain), Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Avi Barot, Harvik Desai (wk), Arpit Vasavada, Samarth Vyas, Chetan Sakariya, Prerak Mankad, Parth Chauhan, and Devang Karamta

Hyderabad vs Saurashtra Match Prediction

Both teams look equally matched in terms of batting and bowling department. Hyderabad, however, look stronger with Mohammed Siraj in the line-up. Saurashtra has veteran Jaydev Unadkat leading the bowling attack. Hence, it would be interesting to see the battle between the bowling unit of the two sides. The team that bowls and fields better can win the match.

