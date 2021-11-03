Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22, Railways vs Bihar: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Railways will square off against Bihar as both sides kickstart their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 campaign on Thursday. Both sides are placed in Elite Group D alongside Assam, Gujarat, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

Railways finished 4th in Elite Group A last season with two wins and three losses in five matches. They started with two back-to-back wins in the first two games but lost the next three games to crash out of the competition.

Meanwhile, Bihar impressed everyone by reaching the quarterfinals after finishing at the top of the Plate Group with five wins in five matches. They gave Rajasthan sturdy competition in the knockout game. But they eventually lost by 16 runs. They will try to replicate the success of last season.

Railways vs Bihar Match Details

Match: Railways vs Bihar, Match 16, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 4th, 2021, Thursday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Railways vs Bihar Pitch Report

The surface at the venue has traditionally been slow, and it helps spinners more than the pacers. However, with the winter season approaching, the team winning the toss will prefer to bowl first to exploit the morning conditions.

Railways vs Bihar Weather Forecast

It is expected to be a bright sunny day with only a 10% chance of precipitation. The humidity is likely to be higher at 49%, with the temperature ranging between 16 degrees Celsius to 28 degrees Celsius.

Railways vs Bihar Probable 11s

Railways

Railways have assembled a decent squad with several all-rounders present at their disposal. Mrunal Devdhar and Shivam Chaudhary will lead the batting unit, while four-time IPL champion Karn Sharma will be leading the bowling charge.

Probable 11: Mrunal Devdhar, Pratham Singh, Doddamani Anand, Akash Pandey, Shivam Chaudhary, Dhrushant Soni, Harsh Tyagi, Karn Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Karthik Raman, T Pradeep

Bihar

Mangal Mahrour will lead the batting for Bihar. He will need support from Babul Kumar. Ashutosh Aman was the star with the ball for Bihar last season with 16 wickets in six matches. He will need some support from the other end for Bihar to spring some surprises this season.

Probable 11: Babul Kumar, Mangal Mahrour, Sashi Anand, S Gani, Ashutosh Aman, Samar Quadri, Suraj Kashyap, Pratyush Singh, Rishav Raj, Harsh Singh, Abhijeet Saket

Railways vs Bihar Match Prediction

It is going to be an exciting contest between two evenly-matched sides. On paper, it will be a contest between Bihar’s disciplined bowling and Railways' batting. Railways are looking a little weak in the bowling department, which could haunt them.

Prediction: Bihar are expected to win this match.

Edited by Aditya Singh

