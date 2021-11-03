Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22, Tripura vs Sikkim: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Two sides from the north-eastern part of the country will lock horns on Thursday. Tripura and Sikkim meet to begin their run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. Both sides are placed in the plate group, trying to notch up the top spot to qualify for the knockouts.

Sikkim finished 6th in the last season in the plate group with a single win and four losses. They were pretty unimpressive on the field, and they have to upgrade themselves massively if they want to put up a fight among so many teams.

Tripura, on the other hand, were a part of Elite Group A last season but failed to leave an impact. They had a miserable run last season where they failed to open their account after five matches.

Tripura vs Sikkim Match Details

Match: Tripura vs Sikkim, Match 17, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 4th, 2021, Thursday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, Mulapadu

Tripura vs Sikkim Pitch Report

It is a fresh surface and it will be the first game to be played on the pitch. The captain winning the toss is expected to bowl first to assess the pitch's behavior.

Tripura vs Sikkim Weather Forecast

Thunderstorms and rainfall are expected in Mulapadu on Thursday. The temperature will range between 23 and 29 degrees Celsius, with 83% humidity and 90% chances of rain.

Tripura vs Sikkim Probable XIs

Tripura

Rajat Dey and Manisankar Murasingh will shoulder the responsibility of scoring runs for Tripura. In the bowling department, Ajoy Sarkar and Sankar Paul will be the key.

Probable XI: Rajat Dey, KB Pawan, Rahil Shah, Manisankar Murasingh, Sankar Paul, Ajoy Sarkar, Saurabh Das, Amit Ali, Bikramkumar Das, Pallab Das, Samit Gohel

Sikkim

Ashish Thapa and Palzor Tamang will be the pillars of Sikkim's batting, while Nitesh Gupta will lead the pack of bowlers.

Probable XI: Plazor Tamang, Lee Yong Lepcha, Mandup Bhutia, Nitesh Gupta, Ashish Thapa, Tashi Bhalla, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Kranthi Kumar, James Lepcha, Liyan Khan, Md Saptulla

Tripura vs Sikkim Match Prediction

It is going to be a game between two of the weakest sides in the competition. However, while comparing the two sides, Tripura edges out Sikkim in terms of quality.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Tripura are expected to win this match.

Edited by Aditya Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Rahil Shah to rip through Sikkim's middle-order batting lineup? Yes No 0 votes so far