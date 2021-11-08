Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Gujarat vs Bihar: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Gujarat will lock horns with Bihar in their next game at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 on Tuesday morning. It will be a vital game for Gujarat in a bid to qualify for the knockouts.

Bihar have already crashed out of the competition having managed just a single win in their four Group D matches. They will look to bow out of the competition on a high with a win.

Gujarat, on the other hand, are placed second in Group D, having won thrice in four games. To ensure qualification to the quarterfinals, they must win this game by a hefty margin to topple Madhya Pradesh at the top.

Gujarat vs Bihar Match Details

Match: Gujarat vs Bihar, Round 4, Elite Group D, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 9th, 2021, Tuesday, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Gujarat vs Bihar Pitch Report

Historically it has been a friendly surface for the spinners. However, it has been an even contest between the bat and the ball here so far. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Gujarat vs Bihar Weather Forecast

It is expected to be a sunny day in Delhi on Tuesday with zero chance of rain. The temperature is likely to range between 15 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Gujarat vs Bihar Probable XIs

Gujarat

Gujarat registered a massive victory over the Railways in the last game. Any changes are unlikely to the winning combination.

Probable XI: Priyank Panchal (C), Saurav Chauhan, Urvil Patel, Het Patel (WK), Ripal Patel, Roosh Kalaria, Chirag Gandhi, Hardik Patel, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Bihar

It will be the last game of the tournament for Bihar. They might opt to test their bench strength in this fixture.

Probable XI: Abhijeet Saket, Harsh Singh, Bipin Saurabh (WK), Mangal Mahrour, Rishav Raj, Ashutosh Aman (C), Babul Kumar, Shashi Anand, Sakibul Gani, Suraj Kashyap, Shashi Shekhar

Gujarat vs Bihar Match Prediction

Gujarat have managed to perform well as a unit and have momentum on their side. Since the shocking defeat to Assam, they have managed to bounce back strongly by winning their next two games.

Bihar, at the same time, have failed to repeat the performances of last season. They are on a three-game losing run at the moment and are not looking good enough to halt it against Gujarat.

Prediction: Gujarat are expected to win this match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

