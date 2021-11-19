Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Karnataka vs Vidarbha: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Karnataka and Vidarbha will lock horns in the second semi-final of the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Saturday, November 20 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Karnataka, led by Manish Pandey, won four out of five matches to finish second in Elite Group B after which they defeated Saurashtra by two wickets in the pre-quarter-finals. However, Karnataka had to play out of their skin to get past Bengal in the quarter-finals on November 18.

After being put in to bat first, Karnataka scored 160 for five riding on Karun Nair’s unbeaten 29-ball 55. Bengal tried their best, but couldn’t go beyond their opponent’s score. In the Super Over, Pandey hit Mukesh Kumar for a six to take Karnataka into the semi-finals.

Vidarbha, led by Akshay Wadkar, are currently unbeaten in the tournament. After winning all five of their matches in the Plate Group, they brushed aside Maharashtra and Rajasthan pretty comprehensively in the pre-quarter-finals and the quarter-finals respectively.

In the quarter-finals, Vidarbha beat Rajasthan by nine wickets at the Palam A Stadium. After electing to field first, they restricted Rajasthan to 84 for eight in 20 overs. In the run-chase, Atharva Taide stayed not out on 40 to take Vidarbha over the finish line with 31 balls left.

Karnataka vs Vidarbha Match Details

Match: Karnataka vs Vidarbha, Semi-Final 2, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Date: 20th November, 2021.

Time: 01:00 PM IST.

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Karnataka vs Vidarbha Weather Report

Conditions are expected to be clear throughout the duration of the game. The temperature will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the 40s.

Karnataka vs Vidarbha Pitch Report

The pitch in Delhi has been excellent for batting. However, it has favored the chasing teams to a large extent. Hence, batting second should be the way forward.

Karnataka vs Vidarbha Probable XIs

Karnataka

Probable XI

Rohan Kadam, Sharath BR (wk), Manish Pandey (c), Karun Nair, Abhinav Manohar, Aniruddha Joshi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vijaykumar Vyshak, KC Cariappa, Vidyadhar Patil, Darshan MB

Vidarbha

Siddhesh Wath, Atharva Taide, Akshay Wadkar (c & wk), Jitesh Sharma, Apoorv Wankhade, Shubham Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Lalit M Yadav, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wakhare

Karnataka vs Vidarbha Match Prediction

Vidarbha are on a roll, having won all seven of their games thus far in the competition. Karnataka, on the other hand, have looked a bit tentative. It won’t be a surprise if Vidarbha go on to win the semi-final.

Karnataka vs Vidarbha TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

