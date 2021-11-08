Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Live streaming details for matches on Day 4, November 8th

The the fourth round of matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be played on 8th November.

Vidarbha, Tripura, Hyderabad, Delhi, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are the seven teams that haven't lost a single game in the ongoing edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

One of Vidarbha and Tripura might not make it to the next stage of the competition as only one team from the Plate group will make it to the preliminary quarter-final.

Meanwhile, a victory each for Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Karnataka will see them qualify for the quarter-final stage.

Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Puducherry are yet to open their accounts in the 2021 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. These seven teams are languishing at the bottom of their respective groups and have been knocked out of the competition.

However, they will look to finish their campaign with at least a victory against their name.

Other teams that have eight or four points thus far will have to push themselves hard to finish in the Top 2 places and make it to the next round of the competition.

Live streaming details for Day 4 matches of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Not all matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be streamed for fans in India. Four select matches will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, while fans will be able to follow the live scores of all 19 matches on Sportskeeda here.

Tamil Nadu vs Goa at 8:30 AM (Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow)

Jharkhand vs Haryana at 8:30 AM (Reliance Cricket Stadium, Vadodara)

Punjab vs Odisha at 1:00 PM (Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow)

J & K vs Himachal at 1:00 PM (Reliance Cricket Stadium, Vadodara)

