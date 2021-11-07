Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Arunachal Pradesh will be squaring off against Nagaland in their next Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game on Monday.

Nagaland have fared well so far in the tournament as they sit in third place in the Plate standings with two wins and a single loss in three matches. While it is difficult for them to qualify for the knockouts, they will try to stay relevant in the race with a massive victory.

Arunachal Pradesh, on the other hand, have had a torrid time in the competition so far. They are languishing at the bottom of the Plate group points table after losing all three of their fixtures.

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Match Details

Match: Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 4, Plate, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: November 8, 2021, Monday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju ACA Cricket Ground, Mulapadu

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Pitch Report

The surface is sporting enough to assist both batters and bowlers. However, we might see bowlers dominating the proceedings due to the lack of quality in batting line-ups. The skipper winning the toss might want to have a bowl first.

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Weather Forecast

There might be some cloud cover on the day, while humidity is expected to be at 63%. The chances of precipitation are 10%, and the temperature is likely to swing between 21 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius.

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Probable 11s

Nagaland

Everyone in the Nagaland team has contributed so far, and each player has played their role decently. They are expected to continue with the same combination without any changes.

Probable 11: Rongsen Jonathan (C), Sedezhalie Rupero, Shrikant Mundhe, Chetan Bist (WK), Hokaito Zhimomi, Abu Nechim, Nagaho Chishi, Joshua Ozukum, Khrievitso Kense, Hem Chetri, Imliwati Lemtur

Arunachal Pradesh

Batting has been a massive failure for Arunachal Pradesh so far, and the think-tank might be tempted to make some changes. However, it isn't easy to guess who will replace whom.

Probable 11: Myendung Singpho, Nazeeb Saiyed, Techi Doria (C), Techi Neri, Techi Sonam (WK), Vipin Dhaka, Rajesh Bishnoi, Manav Patel, Kamsha Yangfo, Song Tacho, Akhilesh Sahani

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Match Prediction

Nagaland have been a surprise so far this season. They have managed to punch above their weight by notching up two wins. They even managed to put up a decent fight against Vidarbha.

Arunachal Pradesh, at the same time, have been dismal in every department of the game. They have even failed to trouble their opponents so far.

Prediction: Nagaland to win this fixture.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

