Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Odisha vs Goa: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Odisha will square off against Goa in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on November 4.

Odisha had a rather forgettable season last time around. Having won only one of five games, they finished last in Elite Group B. Captain Shubranshu Senapati was their top scorer, having scored 146 runs in the tournament with a top score of 64.

Ankit Yadav was Odisha's top wicket-taker, having taken four wickets in four games with the best figures of 2/23.

Govinda Poddar made notable contributions with the bat as well as the ball, scoring over 100 runs in the tournament and providing crucial and timely breakthroughs to his team in every match.

Goa had a fairly decent season last time around with three wins in five games. They finished fourth in Elite Group D. Captain Amit Verma was the top scorer with 161 runs in the tournament. Lakshay Garg was their highest wicket-taker, having picked up seven wickets with the best figures of 2/22. Suyash Prabhudesai scalped four wickets in a couple of games with the best figures of 3/28.

Goa are a quality side but have been heavily reliant on their batting. A good bowling performance from Odisha could prove too costly for the Goa outfit.

Odisha vs Goa Match Details

Match: Odisha vs Goa, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22

Date & Time: 4th November 2021, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Odisha vs Goa Weather Report

Clear skies are expected to greet the two sides. The temperature is expected to range between 16 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Odisha vs Goa Pitch Report

The Ekana Cricket Stadium has a good cricketing surface. It offers equal assistance to the bowlers as well as the batters. The captain who wins the toss will prefer chasing on this surface. Anything near the 160-run mark is a good total batting first.

Odisha vs Goa Probable XI

Odisha

Shantanu Mishra, Abhishek Raut, Shubranshu Senapati(c), Govinda Poddar, Biplab Samantray, Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Ankit Yadav, Suryakant Pradhan, Rajesh Mohanty, Ankit Yadav, Sarbeswar Mohanty

Goa

Vaibhav Govekar, Aditya Kaushik, Lakshaya Garg, Snehal Kauthankar, Amit Verma (c), Suyash Prabhudesai, Eknath Kerkar, Darshan Misal, Deepraj Gaonkar, Malliksab Sirur, Ashok Dinda

Odisha vs Goa Match Prediction

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Goa are a balanced side and the international experience of pacer Ashok Dinda could come in handy for them in this encounter. Goa are expected to finish on top in this encounter. Odisha, however, won’t go down without a fight and could upset the Goa outfit if they bring their A-game.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Amit Verma to score a half-century today? Yes No 0 votes so far