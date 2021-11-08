Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Railways vs Assam: Probable XI, match prediction, live telecast, weather forecast and pitch report

Railways square off against Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group D match at the Air Force Complex Ground in Palam, New Delhi on November 9, 2021.

Railways are coming off an eight-wicket loss against Gujarat. Batting first, they could only muster 132/9 from their 20 overs. Their top-order failed to score and the middle order couldn't do a lot either.

Gujarat chased down the total comfortably in just 12 overs. They gave the Railways bowlers no chance whatsoever, making it a one-sided affair in the end.

Assam also lost their last match, against Kerala. Like Railways, Assam were also restricted to a low score as they batted first.

Assam could only manage to put up 121/8. Kerala got over the line in 18 overs with eight wickets left as the Assam bowlers could not do much with limited runs to play with.

Both teams will look to put their losses behind them and register a win in this match.

Railways vs Assam Match Details

Match: Railways vs Assam, Elite Group D, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 9, 2021, Tuesday, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Air Force Complex Ground, New Delhi

Railways vs Assam Pitch Report

The Air Force Complex Ground in Palam will aid both batters and bowlers. Spinners will play an important role in this wicket. Batting first will not be easy on this track.

The team winning the toss should look to chase.

Railways vs Assam Weather Forecast

We can expect a full game as there is no rain prediction for the entire duration of the game. Temperatures will hover around 26 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Railways vs Assam Probable 11s

Railways

The Railways top order failed to get the team off to a good start in their last game. Karn Sharma (23), Upendra Yadav (41) and Harsh Tyagi (20) got starts but could not convert them into big scores.

The Railways bowlers did not have a lot of runs to play with.

Probable 11: Mrunal Devdhar (c), Pratham Singh, Vivek Singh, Shivam Chaudhary, Karn Sharma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Harsh Tyagi, Shubham Chaubey, A R Pandey, Yuvraj, Ananta Saha.

Assam

Assam were restricted to a low total batting first in their previous fixture. Skipper Riyan Parag (24) and Saahil Jain (21) were the only significant scorers in a poor batting performance.

There were not going to be enough runs to defend and the bowlers failed to defend the score.

Probable 11: Pallav Kumar Das, Denish Das, Abhishek Thakuri (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Rishav Das, Saahil Jain, Rajjakuddin Ahmad, Amlanjyoti Das, Roshan Alam, Mukhtar Hussain, Pritam Das.

Railways vs Assam Match Prediction

Both teams have lost their previous games. The batting struggled to click as a unit. Railways and Assam will need to step up in their batting if they want to win this match.

The team that is able to put the loss behind them and regroup quickly will come out on top. It will be a challenging game for both sides.

Prediction: Railways to win this match.

