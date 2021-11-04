Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Tamil Nadu vs Odisha: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Defending champions Tamil Nadu will lock horns against Odisha at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. Both sides are coming off wins in their respective openers and will be looking to continue their momentum.

Tamil Nadu brushed aside Maharashtra in their opening game. After being asked to bat first, the defending champions posted 167 for the loss of four wickets. The bowlers then stepped up to restrict Maharashtra to 155, winning the game by 12 runs.

Odisha, meanwhile, defeated Goa in a thrilling contest. Bowling first, the Odisha bowlers did a fine job of restricting Goa to 104 in their 20 overs. Odisha struggled in the run-chase but the batters just about managed to hold their nerve at the end and chase down the total with a ball to spare.

The win will give them a lot of confidence for their clash against a formidable Tamil Nadu side on Friday.

Tamil Nadu vs Odisha Match Details:

Match: Tamil Nadu vs Odisha, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/2022

Date and Time: November 5th 2021, Friday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Tamil Nadu vs Odisha Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. The batters can hit through the line once set and score runs quickly. The ball does tend to hold up as the game progresses, bringing the slower bowlers into play.

Tamil Nadu vs Odisha Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Lucknow are expected to range between 16 and 30 degrees Celsius.

Tamil Nadu vs Odisha Probable XIs

Tamil Nadu

Healthy contributions from the top order and a cameo from skipper Vijay Shankar helped Tamil Nadu post 167 on the board in their opening game. Murugan Ashwin starred with the ball, picking up two wickets. He was well supported by the other bowlers as well.

Tamil Nadu are thus unlikely to tinker too much with the lineup.

Probable XI

Hari Nishaanth, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar (c), Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Baba Aparajith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, T Natarajan, Sandeep Warrier, Murugan Ashwin

Odisha

Jayanta Behera and Bikash Rout were sensational with the ball in Odisha's opener, picking up three wickets apiece. Some good contributions from Anshy Rath (29) and Govinda Poddar (24) enabled them to chase down a total of 105 with one ball to spare.

Probable XI

Rajesh Dhuper (c & wk), Anshy Rath, Subhranshu Senapati, Govinda Poddar, Abhishek Yadav, Abhishek Raut, Sarbeswar Mohanty, Bikash Rout, Ashish Rai, Jayanta Behera, Debabrata Pradhan

Tamil Nadu vs Odisha Match Prediction

Both sides are high on confidence, having won their respective openers. Tamil Nadu look much stronger on paper and should be able to win this contest relatively easily.

Prediction: Tamil Nadu to win this encounter.

Tamil Nadu vs Odisha live telecast details and channel list

T.V.: N/A

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Arvind Sriram

