Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Gujarat vs Saurashtra Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Gujarat and Saurashtra clash in Group C of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Tuesday, October 17.

Gujarat started their campaign with a six-wicket win over Arunachal Pradesh. Fielding first, they restricted the opposition to 126 in 20 overs. Nagwaswalla, Chintan Gaja and Ravi Bishnoi were the standout bowlers, scalping two wickets apiece.

Middle-order batters Umang Kumar and Saurav Chauhan looked in incredible touch to seal the deal for Gujarat in just 7.4 overs. It will be interesting to see how they will fare against a strong outfit in their next game against Saurashtra.

Saurashtra also started their campaign with a win, beating Punjab by 37 runs. Batting first, they posted 211-4, with Tarang Gohel and Vishvaraj Jadeja bagging fifties.

In response, they bundled out Punjab for 174 in 19.2 overs. Chirag Jani was the wrecker-in-chief, bagging a three-wicket haul.

Gujarat vs Saurashtra Match Details

Match: Gujarat vs Saurashtra, Group C

Date and Time: October 17, 2023; 4.30 pm IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Gujarat vs Saurashtra Pitch Report

The JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi is expected to be a flat track, with batters enjoying from the outset . However, spinners may find some assistance if they can find the right lines and lengths, especially in the middle overs.

Gujarat vs Saurashtra Weather Forecast

It should be sunny on matchday. The temperature should hover around 25 degrees Celsius, and no rain interruptions are expected.

Gujarat vs Saurashtra Probable XIs

Gujarat

Arzan Nagwaswalla, Aarya Desai, Chintan Gaja, Hardik Patel, Priyank Panchal (c), Piyush Chawla, Chirag Gandhi, Urvil Patel (wk), Ravi Bishnoi, Saurav Chauhan, Umang Kumar, Ripal Patel

Saurashtra

Harvik Desai (wk), Sheldon Jackson, Samarth Vyas, Chirag Jani, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jay Gohil, Tarang Gohel , Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Bhut , Jaydev Unadkat (c), Kushang Patel, Aditya Jadeja

Gujarat vs Saurashtra Match Prediction

Gujarat and Saurashtra boast strong batting and bowling lineups, complemented by impressive fielding. Nevertheless, Saurashtra is likely to emerge victorious due to their track record of doing well in high-pressure games.

Prediction: Saurashtra to win

Gujarat vs Saurashtra Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema