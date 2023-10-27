Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Karnataka vs Tripura: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Karnataka will play face Tripura in the 126th game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Friday, October 27, at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun.

Karnataka suffered a 40-run loss against Uttar Pradesh in their previous game. Abhishek Goswami played a knock of 77 runs off 50 deliveries for Uttar Pradesh and was the highest scorer as they set a target of 197 runs. Only Mayank Agarwal (59 off 35) managed to score more than 30 runs for Karnataka as they were bowled out for 156 runs in 18.3 overs. It was Karnataka’s second loss this season.

Tripura's last game was an 86-run defeat against Delhi, who scored 169 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Lalit Yadav and Yash Dhull scored half-centuries for Delhi. Tripura were bundled out for just 83 runs in 14.1 overs as only opener Bikramkumar Das (45 off 33) reached double figures for the side.

Karnataka vs Tripura Match Details

Match: Karnataka vs Tripura, Match 126, Group E

Date and Time: October 27, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun

Karnataka vs Tripura Pitch Report

The pitch will likely provide a lot of support to the batters. The average first innings score in the last five games has been 183 runs. The teams batting first have won on four out of the last five occasions. The team winning the toss might look to bat and dominate right from the word go.

Karnataka vs Tripura Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain fairly consistent. As the evening progresses, temperatures might gradually decrease, and the sky might be cloudy. There is no significant chance of rain during this time.

Karnataka vs Tripura Probable XIs

Karnataka

Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal (c), Krishnan Shrijith, Manish Pandey, Sharath BR (wk), Manoj Bhandage, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shubhang Hegde, Prasidh Krishna, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidhwath Kaverappa

Tripura

Bikramkumar Das, Sudip Chatterjee, Subham Ghosh, Rajat Dey, Manisankar Murasingh (c), Nirupam Sen (wk), Viki Saha, Amit Ali, Bikramjit Debnath, Abhijit K Sarkar, Ajay Sarkar

Karnataka vs Tripura Match Prediction

Tripura's batting and overall form may be a concern. Karnataka seem to be the stronger team based on their overall performance and recent results. Although Karnataka’s last match was a setback, they have shown their potential earlier in the tournament.

Prediction: Karnataka to win the match.

Karnataka vs Tripura Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: NA

Live Streaming: JioCinema App and Website