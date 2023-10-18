Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Tamil Nadu vs Tripura: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Tamil Nadu will clash against Tripura in the Group E match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun on Thursday, October 19.

Tamil Nadu started their campaign on a winning note over Uttar Pradesh by eight runs. They would be looking forward to adding another win to their tally in their upcoming game.

Led by Washington Sundar, Tamil Nadu possess some top-class batters and bowlers who can turn the game upside down. Sai Sudharsan, who is back from a successful county stint, is one of the players to watch out for from TN.

On the other hand, Tripura also made a winning start over Nagaland. Their bowling and batting units clicked perfectly well to win the low-scoring affair. Though they have less experience comparatively, Tripura would be looking to put their best foot forward in this encounter.

Tamil Nadu vs Tripura Match Details

Match: Tamil Nadu vs Tripura, Group E

Date and Time: October 19, 2023, 11.00 am IST

Venue: Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun

Tamil Nadu vs Tripura Pitch Report

The pitch was slow and sluggish in the recent two encounters that took place at this venue. Spinners and slow bowlers would love to bowl on this surface. Any score above 150 would be tricky to chase down in the second innings.

Tamil Nadu vs Tripura Weather Forecast

The weather in Dehradun is expected to be sunny with no rain interruptions. Temperatures will hover around 25 degrees Celsius for this afternoon game with humidity levels touching 60 percent.

Tamil Nadu vs Tripura Probable XIs:

Tamil Nadu

Washington Sundar (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hari Nishanth, Kuldeep Sen, Baba Aparajith, Ajitesh Guruswamy (wk), Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, T Natarajan, and Shahrukh Khan.

Tripura

Wriddhiman Saha (c & wk), Bikramkumar Das, Sudip Chatterjee, Ganesh Satish, Manisankar Murasingh, Rajat Dey, Abhijit K Sarkar, Ajay Sarkar, Subham Ghosh, Parvez Sultan, Nirupam Chowdhary, and Bikramjit Debnath.

Tamil Nadu vs Tripura Match Prediction:

Tamil Nadu are strong favorites to add their second win of the season. They are impressive in all three departments and we can anticipate them to come out on top in this game and add some valuable points and NRR to their tally.

Prediction: Tamil Nadu to win the match.

Tamil Nadu vs Tripura Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema