T20 Men's Asia Cup: Top 5 stats to know about

Asia Cup 2025 will kick off with a match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 9. This year's edition will be played in the T20 format as the Asian sides prepare for the T20 World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka next year.

A total of eight teams will be featuring in Asia Cup 2025. The sides have been divided into two groups of four each. India, Pakistan, hosts UAE and Oman are in Group A. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong are in Group B.

Each team will face the other three sides in their group once. The top two teams from both groups will then progress to the Super Four round. Following the conclusion of the Super Four round, the top two sides will meet in the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai on September 28.

Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE, we take a look at five impressive T20 records in the tournament.

#1 Two batters have scored hundreds in the men's T20 Asia Cup

India's Virat Kohli and Hong Kong's Babar Hayat are the two batters to have scored hundreds in the men's T20 Asia Cup. Kohli slammed 122* off 61 balls against Afghanistan in Dubai in September 2022. The blazing knock featured 12 fours and six sixes. Thanks to Kohli's heroics, the Men in Blue put up 212-2 batting first and then held the opposition to 111-8.

Hayat clobbered 122 off 60 balls against Oman in Fatullah in the Qualifying Group match of the 2016 Asia Cup. Hayat smacked nine fours and seven sixes in his sensational knock. His heroics, however, went in vain as Oman won the contest by five runs. Chasing 181, Hong Kong were held to 175-7.

#2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the only bowler with a five-fer in the men's T20 Asia Cup

Seasoned Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the only bowler to have claimed a five-wicket haul in the men's T20 Asia Cup. The right-arm medium pacer registered sensational figures of 5-4 against Afghanistan in Dubai in September 2022. This was the same match in which Kohli scored 122*. Bhuvneshwar also registered figures of 4-26 against Pakistan earlier in the tournament.

Apart from the Indian pacer, five other bowlers have claimed a four-fer in the men's T20 Asia Cup - Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nabi. Lasith Malinga, Pramod Madushan and Aamir Kaleem.

#3 Four batters have scored 200-plus runs in the men's T20 Asia Cup

Four batters have totaled 200 or more runs in the T20 men's Asia Cup. Kohli is the leading run-getter with 429 runs from nine innings at an average of 85.80 and a strike rate of 132. Apart from a hundred, he has also notched up three half-centuries in the tournament.

Apart from Kohli, Mohammad Rizwan (281), Rohit Sharma (271) and Hayat (235) are the only other batters with 200-plus runs in the T20 men's Asia Cup. Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran has 196 runs from five innings.

#4 Six bowlers have claimed more than 10 wickets in the men's T20 Asia Cup

A total of six bowlers have so far picked up more than 10 wickets in the men's T20 Asia Cup. Team India's Bhuvneshwar tops the list with 13 wickets in six matches at an average of 9.46 and an economy rate of 5.34.

UAE's Amjad Javed is second on the list, with 12 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.08 and an economy rate of 7.34. Bangladesh's Al-Amin Hossain, UAE's Mohammad Naveed, India's Hardik Pandya and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan have all claimed 11 scalps each in the tournament.

#5 There have been four 100-plus stands in the men's T20 Asia Cup

Four instances of a 100-plus partnership have been registered in the men's T20 Asia Cup so far. India's Kohli and KL Rahul hold the record for the highest partnership. They added 119 for the first wicket against Afghanistan in Dubai in the 2022 edition.

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman and Rizwan added 116 runs for the second wicket against Hong Kong in Sharjah in September 2022. Shoaib Malik and Umar Akmal added an unbroken 114 for the fourth wicket against UAE in Mirpur in 2016. Also, Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal and Tillakaratne Dilshan featured in a 110-run stand for the opening wicket against Pakistan in Mirpur in 2016.

