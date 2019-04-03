×
Teams substituting poor fielders with good ones: Kaif

IANS
NEWS
News
137   //    03 Apr 2019, 18:33 IST
IANS Image
Mohammad Kaif. (File Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Delhi Capitals (DC) assistant coach Mohammad Kaif raised an interesting point going into Thursday's Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Kaif said that teams were replacing poor fielders with the good ones which was unfair.

"Good fielders are staying while poor fielders are going out. In the Delhi Capitals-Kolkata Knight Riders game, Piyush Chawla went out after bowling his 4 overs and Rinku Singh came in.

"Similarly, in the match against Kings XI Punjab, Sarfaraz Khan went out saying that he was injured and didn't come out to field. I felt the ball had hit the gloves. Teams are playing smart and making changes which are not right to me. We will bring it up with the umpires as well," Kaif said.

Talking about DC's failure to finish games, Kaif said the team should have won the game against KXIP, but that was the beauty of the tournament.

"Our top four Indian batsmen are doing well -- Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. But we needed someone in the middle-order to finish off games and that is why we purchased Colin Ingram in the auction. Chris Morris has been the X-factor for DC in the last few seasons, but unfortunately he was run out against KXIP.

"Shaw played well against KKR, but he got out against KXIP. In the first few matches, he got a start but couldn't get going. It is still early in the tournament, but I felt we should have won the game against KXIP. But that is the beauty of IPL," Kaif said.

