×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Test cricket returns to Pakistan as Sri Lanka agree to play two-match series in December

Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
14 Nov 2019, 20:54 IST

Pakistan v England at Gadaffi Stadium
Pakistan v England at Gadaffi Stadium

What's the story?

The longest format of the game will come back to Pakistan after a break of 10 years as Sri Lanka has agreed to play a two-Test series in the nation. Pakistan Cricket Board made this news official via a press release and they have also confirmed that Rawalpindi and Karachi will host the two Tests.

The background

As a result of the attacks on the Sri Lankan team in 2009, international cricket had paused Pakistan. Since then, Pakistan were forced to adopt the United Arab Emirates as its new home venue.

PCB has worked a lot on the security as international cricket gradually resumed in Pakistan. Over the years, a lot of teams have toured the nation to play limited-overs fixtures. Besides, the board also conducted a few matches of the Pakistan Super League in Pakistan. Recently, Pakistan had hosted Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI and T20I series.

The heart of the matter

After successfully hosting the Sri Lankan side in white-ball cricket, Pakistan will now host them in a Test series. The SLC chief Ashley de Silva confirmed the tour on 14th November (Thursday) and said:

"We are pleased to confirm our return visit to Pakistan as, based on our earlier visit, we are comfortable and convinced conditions are suitable and conducive for Test cricket. We also believe all cricket playing countries should host international cricket at home and in this relation we are happy to play our part in complete resumption of international cricket in Pakistan, which not only has a proud history but has been one of our biggest supporters in our early days as a cricket nation."

Zakir Khan, PCB's Director of International Cricket, expressed his gratitude towards Sri Lanka and thanked them by saying that,

"This is fabulous news for Pakistan and its reputation of being as safe and secure as any other country in the world. We are thankful to Sri Lanka Cricket for agreeing to send their team for the longer version of the game, which will contribute significantly in the PCB's efforts and drive for regular resumption of international cricket, and help in its endeavours of attracting new audiences and younger generation."

What's next?

The first Test will be played from 11th to 15th December in Rawalpindi while Karachi will host the second Test from 19th to 23rd December.


Tags:
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2019 Pakistan Cricket Sri Lanka Cricket
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd ODI | Mon, 30 Sep
PAK 305/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 238/10 (46.5 ov)
Pakistan won by 67 runs
PAK VS SL live score
3rd ODI | Wed, 02 Oct
SL 297/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 299/5 (48.2 ov)
Pakistan won by 5 wickets
SL VS PAK live score
1st T20I | Sat, 05 Oct
SL 165/5 (20.0 ov)
PAK 101/10 (17.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 64 runs
SL VS PAK live score
2nd T20I | Mon, 07 Oct
SL 182/6 (20.0 ov)
PAK 147/10 (19.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 35 runs
SL VS PAK live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 09 Oct
SL 147/7 (20.0 ov)
PAK 134/6 (20.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 13 runs
SL VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Bangladesh in India 2019
Afghanistan v West Indies in India 2019
West Indies in India 2019
England in New Zealand 2019
India Women in West Indies 2019
Pakistan in Australia 2019
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Abu Dhabi T10 League
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Under 19 Warm-ups in West Indies 2019
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
India A Women in Australia 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us