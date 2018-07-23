"Thanks to TNPL, every kid believes he can make it big," says Dindigul Dragons' Aravind

Aravind (right) with R Ashwin in Dubai

The wait has gone on a little longer than he would have wanted but Raghavan Aravind is keen to adapt to whatever is needed from him. Even without him, Dindigul Dragons currently top the TNPL 2018 standings and with captain Ravichandran Ashwin off to England to fulfill his national duties, Aravind's opportunity to shine might not be too far away.

He might not have made his TNPL debut yet but a few extra days is nothing for someone who retired from cricket in 2015 due to back issues went into coaching and is back playing professional cricket again this year. The former junior Tamil Nadu cricketer's route to the third edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League has been far from straightforward, having done his coaches course in Australia before becoming a High-Performance coach at Ravichandran Ashwin's Gen-Next Cricket Academy.

But he is keen to make an impact when the opportunity presents itself. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Aravind said: "I will try to fit into any role that the management decides. I will give my 100 percent in whatever role I am asked to it. I am lucky to be in the team since they know me well. My role will be properly defined. Looking to adapt to the team and give my best."

When he was signed by Dindigul Dragons, it was one of the feel-good stories of the draft. The road to success isn't straightforward. For the blessed few, who are bestowed upon with gifts mere mortals can only dream of, it is just a matter of time. For many, it is dependent on the work they put in, on and off the field. And it is not every day that you see someone walk away from the game due to injury, become a coach and come back again in less than three years.

Has the time away from the game taken a toll on the impact that he could have? That will only be answered when he steps onto the field but he believes that he has a role to play in T20s.

"My game is suited for playing the role of sheet anchor. I liked to play proper cricketing shots, time the ball. I don't want to tamper with my game a lot and lose out on my originality. Will try to maintain tempo, something along the lines of Hussey for CSK. Though it is too great a comparison, I look to these players for inspiration. I am trying to improve my strength and power, so if required, I can play the big shots," he added.

And what about the tournament itself, one which is in its third edition and has not only provided players who have gone on to play for Tamil Nadu, but also players who have gone onto play in the IPL and for the Indian team? Aravind says that it is a great platform and the fact that is a T20 tournament was one of the reasons he chose to return to the game.

"It gives you exposure and fame. I came back because it is the shortest format of the game. I am really happy with TNPL because it exposes a lot of talent. We (Ashwin, Anirudh) would always discuss that we should have a local tournament in which talent is exposed to the entire country. We have seen players drop out due to the lack of exposure. Thanks to TNPL, every kid believes he can make it big.

"You need to have talent, be at the right place at the right time and your career can take off. We have seen both 34-35 years old and 17-18 years old players making their debut and doing well. TNPL has paved a way to IPL for some cricketers."

He spoke about N Jagadeesan, his teammate at Dindigul Dragons as a classic example of that. While the wicketkeeper has the chance to be a part of the IPL as a result of the TNPL, Aravind is still waiting for his first chance to show what he can do.

