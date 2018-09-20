India vs West Indies: Ticket Details, Venues and Full Schedule

India vs West Indies

The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) have announced the places where the sale of tickets for the first Test match in Rajkot will take place. The list contains seven places where the sale will take place, and the SCA has already begun the sale online.

"The SCA has decided to start the sale of tickets for first Test match to be played between India and West Indies here (Rajkot) on October 4," SCA Media Manager Himanshu Shah said.

Shah also said that the online selling of tickets began earlier this month on 12th at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's official website.

"There are two corporate boxes which have a capacity of 15 persons each. The rate for south pavilion corporate box rate is Rs. 7,000 while the west stands corporate box rate is Rs. 4,000," Shah said.

The Indian team will play two Test matches, five One Day Internationals, and three Twenty20 International games in India in the month of October and November this year, just after the ongoing Asia Cup.

After the Windies tour of India, it will be a hectic time for the Indian team as they will be visiting Australia for a long tour of three T20Is, four Tests and three ODIs.

Full Schedule:

1st Test: 4-8 October in Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground, Rajkot

2nd Test: 12-16 October in Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

1st ODI: 21st October in Nehru Stadium, Guwahati

2nd ODI: 24th October in Holkar Stadium, Indore

3rd ODI: 27th October in Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

4th ODI: 29th October in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

5th ODI: 1st November in Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

1st T20I: 4th November in Eden Gardens, Kolkata

2nd T20I: 6th November in Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

3rd T20I: 11th November in M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai