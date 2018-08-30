Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The Decision Review System in Test cricket

Shyam
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
251   //    30 Aug 2018, 23:07 IST

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - 1st Test: Day 3
New Zealand v Sri Lanka - 1st Test: Day 3

Its been almost a decade since the DRS has been implemented in test cricket. Has it done its job? The answer is both yes and no.

Consider this, a batsman in prime form gets a thick inside edge onto his pads and is given out. Many a time, this decision can occur at a crucial juncture in a match. Such decisions typically have a huge bearing on the result. The DRS was implemented for exactly this reason, to reduce howlers.

Technology has come a long way today and if it can be used to improve decisions, it certainly should be implemented. Football today has the VAR and Tennis also has the challenge system. DRS in cricket has been a great step forward for the game. It certainly has reduced the umpiring errors. But is there a way to implement it in a better way? Certainly, yes.

Earlier on, when an LBW decision was referred using the DRS, if the decision was umpire’s call upon the ball hitting the stumps and the umpire had originally given not out, the review was lost by the team. The ICC, has already amended the same and now, for the same situation mentioned above, the review would be retained by the team. This was a welcome change.


DRS in action
DRS in action

Each team has two reviews for a period of 80 overs, post which they would get their unsuccessful reviews reinstated. Just two reviews in 80 overs, means that the teams have to be very careful in using their reviews. If they are not, they could end up losing both their reviews at an early stage and when they really need it, they could be left empt handed.

This is quite ironical, considering that the DRS has been implemented to remove howlers, and there could be a situation wherein a particular decision was horrendous, but cannot be overturned due to the lack of reviews.

The solution to this, could probably be reducing the cap to reinstate the reviews. Instead of the current 80 overs, it could for instance be 20 overs. There is another school of thought which states that there shouldn’t be a cap on reviews.

The risk here is that there is a likelihood that every decision could be reviewed and in today’s times, where a team barely manages to bowl 90 overs a day, a continuous reviewing of decisions could take up a lot of time and result in even lesser overs being bowled.

When one looks at Tennis and the challenge system, each player receives three challenges at the start of the match and when they go into a tie breaker in any set, they receive an extra challenge. This means that the players can be more aggressive in their challenges and need not be conservative and worry about using up their challenges.

The ICC could definitely work on something similar, to give the players enough confidence to take up a review and not worry about using it up all and exhausting it.

DRS has been a great revolution for the game, and it is important now, that the ICC ensures that if anything can be done to make the implementation of this technology better, it must. At the end of the day, the main objective of the DRS is to reduce howlers. It should not be about the teams picking and choosing the decisions which they think have to be reviewed.

After all, it is quite possible that a team chooses not to review a decision which could have been in their favour had they used the DRS, only because of the fact that they fear using up all their reviews. In such situations, the right decision is not made even though, technology is available. The DRS is certainly here to stay, it now is only a matter of effective implementation.

Topics you might be interested in:
Test cricket
Shyam
CONTRIBUTOR
5 best outcomes from Umpire Decision Review System (DRS)
RELATED STORY
Cricket over the years- from the perspective of the World...
RELATED STORY
6 times India used DRS to perfection
RELATED STORY
India's 5 highest run scorers of all time in Test Cricket
RELATED STORY
Why Associate Nations are needed in the Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
Why Test cricket should not be abrogated in light of the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Jasprit Bumrah's eventful new-ball...
RELATED STORY
Technologies that changed cricket over the years
RELATED STORY
Why Test cricket continues to charm
RELATED STORY
England's decision to play just four specialist batsmen...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 246/10
IND 19/0 (4.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: India trail England by 227 runs with 10 wickets remaining
ENG VS IND live score
Match 21 | Today, 10:00 PM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
St Lucia Stars
Start delayed:
KIT VS SLZ live score
| 10:00 AM
GLA 203/10
WAR 445/8 (123.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Warwickshire lead Glamorgan by 242 runs with 2 wickets remaining
GLA VS WAR live score
| 10:00 AM
SOM 399/10
YRK 292/7 (85.4 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Yorkshire trail Somerset by 107 runs with 3 wickets remaining
SOM VS YRK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us