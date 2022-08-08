The Hundred 2022, Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Northern Superchargers will take on the Trent Rockets in the seventh match of the Hundred 2022. The Headingley in Leeds will host this exciting contest.

Northern Superchargers got off to a winning start to this year’s competition. They convincingly beat Manchester Originals in their opening game and will look to carry forward their winning momentum.

Bowling first, the Superchargers restricted the Originals to 161. The batters then stepped up and backed up their bowlers to chase down the total with six balls to spare for a six-wicket win.

Trent Rockets have also won their first game of the Hundred 2022. They beat Birmingham Phoenix in a hard-fought contest to open their account in this year’s competition. They will be eager to repeat their performance in their upcoming fixture.

The Phoenix’ batters struggled as they set a target of 144 for the Rockets. The top-order batters of Rockets contributed to chase down the total. The six-wicket win will give them a lot of confidence going ahead in the tournament.

Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets: Match Details:

Match: Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets, Match 7, The Hundred Men’s Competition, 2022

Date and Time: August 9 2022, Tuesday, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets: Pitch Report

The pitch at Headingley is good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The fans can expect a high-scoring affair at this venue on Tuesday.

Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets: Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Leeds is expected to range between 14 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets: Probable XIs

Northern Superchargers

David Willey picked up two wickets to restrict the Originals to 161 in their last match. Adam Lyth scored a fifty (51) and a cameo from Harry Brook (33* off 19 balls) helped them chase down the total with six balls to spare.

Probable XI

Faf du Plessis (c), Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), David Willey, Adam Hose, David Wiese, Roelof van der Merwe, Dwayne Bravo, Adil Rashid, Matty Potts

Trent Rockets

Daniel Sams picked up three wickets and Samit Patel also chipped in with a couple of scalps as Phoenix only managed to score 143 at the end of their innings. Alex Hales smashed a fifty at the top of the order and Joe Root remained unbeaten on 34 to guide his side across the line.

Probable XI

Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Colin Munro, Joe Root, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Lewis Gregory (c), Samit Patel, Daniel Sams, Rashid Khan, Luke Wood, Matthew Carter

Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets: Match Prediction

Both sides have got off to winning starts and will be high on confidence coming into this match. A cracking contest can thus be expected when the Superchargers and Rockets face off on Tuesday.

Trent Rockets have a good balance to their side and should be able to come out on top.

Prediction: Trent Rockets to win this encounter.

Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets: telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

LIVE POLL Q. Alex Hales to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee