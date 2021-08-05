The Hundred Men's Competition 2021 Match 20: Welsh Fire vs. Trent Rockets - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Welsh Fire will battle against Trent Rockets in Match No. 20 of The Hundred Men’s competition 2021 on August 6 at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Having played four matches each so far, Trent Rockets have managed to win an extra game when compared to their adversaries. With six points, Trent Rockets are perched in second spot while with four points, Welsh Fire are placed in sixth spot in the table.

Birmingham Phoenix broke Trent Rockets’ three-match winning streak in the team’s previous match itself. Welsh Fire, on the other hand, are coming into this fixture on the back of two straight losses.

With both teams eager to jump back to winning ways, we are in for an exciting encounter.

Match Details

Match: Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire, The Hundred, 2021

Date: August 6, 2021 (Friday)

Time: 11:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Sophia Garden, Cardiff

Weather Report

The forecast is expected to be partly cloudy with chances of patchy rain during the game. Temperatures will vary between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius. While there is a rain threat, we can still expect to get a full game.

Pitch Report

So far, Sophia Garden has hosted two games, both of which ended up as high-scoring contests. The short boundaries and quick outfield will favor the batsmen and we could see plenty of runs being scored once again. Defending runs might be a tough task on this ground but anything between 170-180 should be a safe bet.

Predicted Playing XI

Welsh Fire

Batting seems to be pretty much settled for Welsh Fire and their major concern remains with the bowling unit. David Payne experienced some bashing in the previous game and he is likely to pave the way for Jake Ball. That seems to be the only likely change for the Fire.

Predicted XI: Tom Banton (wk), Joshua Cobb, Ben Duckett (c), Glenn Phillips, Leus du Plooy, James Neesham, Matthew Critchley, Ryan Higgins, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes, Jake Ball

Trent Rockets

Trent Rockets are one such side who does not like to tinker much with their playing XI and the strategy has worked for them so far. They can be expected to go unchanged in their next assignment as well. Batting looks solid, with the bowling unit being led by the spin wizard, Rashid Khan.

Predicted XI: D Arcy Short, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Samit Patel, Lewis Gregory (c), Tom Moores (wk), Rashid Khan, Luke Wood, Matthew Carter, Marchant de Lange, Timm van der Gugten

Match Prediction

When pitted against each other on paper, Trent Rockets seem to be a more balanced unit. They have dominated in most of their matches and are likely to repeat the same against Welsh Fire.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee