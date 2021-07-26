The Hundred Men's Competition 2021 Match 8: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Welsh Fire will take on Southern Brave in the eighth match of The Hundred Men’s 2021 competition at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Tuesday.

The Fire commenced their Hundred campaign with a win against the Northern Superchargers. Batting first, the Fire put up a daunting 173 runs on the board, with Jonny Bairstow leading from the front. Ben Duckett and James Neesham chipped in with meaningful cameos as well.

While the Superchargers came close to overhauling their target, Fire held their nerve and picked up a narrow five-run victory, thanks to Qais Ahmed’s brilliant spell of 4/13. The Brave, meanwhile, had a game to forget, as they were convincingly beaten by the Trent Rockets in Nottingham.

Batting first, the Brave only managed a paltry total of 126 before the Rockets romped home with nine wickets and 18 deliveries to spare. James Vince and co will now look to bounce back to winning ways on Tuesday, while the Fire will look to build on their opening win.

Match Details

Match: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave, The Hundred Men’s, 2021.

Date: July 27, 2021 (Monday).

Time: 11:00 PM (IST).

Venue: Sofia Gardens, Cardiff.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the game suggests that there could be significant cloud cover. The weather is expected to be cloudy with a couple of thundershowers predicted. There is a possibility of rain playing spoilsport in the game.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sofia Gardens is expected to be a belter, with batsmen scoring freely, thanks to the fast outfields and relatively short boundaries. However, they will have to be wary, as overcast conditions might aid the new-ball bowlers, making it an even contest. The spinners won’t have much help from the surface, though.

Predicted Playing XIs

Welsh Fire

Captain Jonny Bairstow will be playing his final game of The Hundred, before joining with the Test team. He is likely to continue with the same XI for this game, after their success in the first outing.

Predicted XI: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Duckett, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Ian Cockbain, Matt Critchley, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball, Qais Ahmed, David Payne.

Southern Brave

James Vince could make a flurry of changes to his XI for this game. Jofra Archer could return to the scheme of things, while South Africa’s Quinton de Kock will also be in contention for selection.

Predicted XI: Devon Conway, Quinton de Kock, James Vince, Alex Davies, Andre Russell, Liam Dawson, Ross Whiteley, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Danny Briggs.

Match Prediction

Welsh Fire are the favourites to win this game after opening their campaign in the Hundred with a victory. The Brave, meanwhile, will fancy their chances of a win should De Kock and Archer make the XI.

TV and live-streaming Details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

