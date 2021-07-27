The Hundred Men's Competition 2021 Match 9: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The Manchester Originals will take on the Northern Superchargers in the ninth match of The Hundred Men’s 2021 at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Wednesday.

The Originals came back strong after their defeat in their opening Hundred game against the Oval Invincibles. Banking on Matt Parkinson’s brilliant spell of 4/9, the Originals bowled Birmingham Phoenix out for a paltry 87. Thereafter, they chased down the target with six wickets and 27 balls to spare.

Jos Buttler and Phil Salt got runs, while Tom Lammonby stayed till the end to see off the win. The Superchargers have not had the best of campaigns, having lost both their games so far. They slumped to a defeat against Welsh Fire in their opener before going down to Trent Rockets in their next game.

Batting first, the Superchargers managed 132 on the board, thanks to John Simpson and Harry Brook. The Rockets clinched a two-wicket win, with Alex Hales carrying his bat with 40 not out. Rashid Khan also chipped in with a quick-fire 25 after picking up three wickets earlier in the day.

The Superchargers will look to get their first points on the board in the Hundred, while the Originals will look to ensure they continue to build on their win in the previous game.

Match Details

Match: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers, The Hundred Men’s, 2021.

Date: July 28, 2021 (Wednesday).

Time: 11:00 PM (IST).

Venue: Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the game suggests a couple of showers and thunderstorms. There is a likely chance of rain playing spoilsport.

Pitch Report

The last Hundred match at Old Trafford saw a low-scoring contest, with Birmingham Phoenix getting bowled out for 87 in the first innings. The Originals chased down the total with 27 balls to spare. A similar sort of pitch is expected, and scores in the region of 130 can be expected.

Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester Originals

The Originals should stick with the same XI after returning to winning ways in the last time. In Salt, Buttler, Clarke and Munro, they have a power-packed batting line-up.

Predicted XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler, Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Tom Lammonby, Carlos Brathwaite, Calvin Harrison, Tom Hartley, Fred Klassen, Steven Finn, Matt Parkinson.

Northern Superchargers

The Superchargers came close in both their defeats and are likely to continue with the same XI. They will again be banking on the likes of Alex Hales, Rashid Khan and Marchant de Lange to deliver.

Predicted XI: Alex Hales, D’Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Luke Wright, Lewis Gregory, Samit Patel, Ben Cox, Rashid Khan, Marchant de Lange, Sam Cook.

Match Prediction

The Originals are the favourites for this game, as they're playing at home. The Superchargers, meanwhile, will look to bounce back to winning ways after close defeats in their last two games.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

