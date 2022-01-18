THU vs REN Prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Sydney Thunder will lock horns against the Melbourne Renegades in the 55th match of the Big Bash League 2021-22. The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will host this encounter.

The Sydney Thunder have already qualified for the finals. They are placed third in the points table with 31 points to their name. They have won eight games and lost five. They suffered a loss against the Thunder in the Sydney Derby.

The Thunder bowled first and picked up five wickets but failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Sixers posted a mighty 197 on the board.

Skipper Chris Green scored a fifty lower down the order but the other batters failed to step up as they were restricted to 137, losing the game by 60 runs.

The Melbourne Renegades, on the other hand, have already missed out on qualification for the finals. They managed to win only three games out of 13 and have 16 points to their name. They lost to the Hobart Hurricanes in a close-fought contest in their last fixture.

Batting first, the Hurricanes scored 182 in their 20 overs. Josh Lalor and Cameron Boyce each picked up two wickets for the Renegades.

Skipper Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh scored 75 and 51 respectively but their departure led to a collapse and they fell short by six runs while chasing.

The Sydney Thunder have looked good in the competition so far and will be high in confidence after qualifying for the playoffs. The Renegades will be looking to finish this year on a positive note.

Can the Renegades (REN) beat the Thunder (THU)?

The Renegades are languishing at the bottom of the table. Nothing has gone right for them this season and will be hoping to finish the season on a high.

The Sydney Thunder have been good but they have lost their last two games and will be looking to turn the tables around.

The Renegades came agonizingly close to winning the game against the Hurricanes but failed to hold their nerves in the end as they lost a thriller of a contest.

If they manage to fire in unison in their upcoming fixture against the Thunder, they can come out on top. The Thunder look strong on paper and expect them to finish the league stages on a winning note.

Prediction: Sydney Thunder to win this game.

