TNPL 2017: Perfect example of a good t20 match, says Albert Tuti Patriots' Aushik Srinivas

Aushik Srinivas spoke to the media following his side's opening-day victory.

by Press Release News 23 Jul 2017, 00:44 IST

Aushik Srinivas led his side to victory

Aushik Srinivas changed the course of the game with a splendid catch and a direct hit that helped Albert Tuti Patriots claw their way back into the game which seemed to be within the Dindigul Dragons' grasp.

"Somebody needed to step up and since I hadn't done well with the ball, I felt motivated to do something on the field," Aushik said.

About Albert Tuti Patriots opening the batting with Washington Sundar and Kaushik Gandhi, he said, "They were given the freedom to bat freely and express themselves which is what they did and that laid the foundation for the middle order."

Talking about batting first on the Chepauk wicket, he said, "It is easy to say that 180-190 is a par score, but we just told ourselves that we will defend whatever score is given to us." He added that they won the first game last season too, but had three bad games after that and hoped they would correct their mistakes this time around.

Praising Dindigul's team, he said, "it was a perfect Twenty20 game and Dindigul did well to come close to the target."

Dindigul's opener Ganga Sridhar Raju, who scored a valiant 66, felt that even after Ashwin V got out, they had the chance to win the game since R Vivek was giving him good support. "We aimed to get a boundary every over because the required run rate was 8-9 per over. Unfortunately, we lost two wickets in the same over and couldn't cross the line."

He concluded by saying he felt it was a great opportunity to play in the TNPL and hopes to make use of his chances.